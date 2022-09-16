CAEDC at a Crossroads: Recovery signs started to show in mid- to late 2021

The shift from survival mode to renewed growth began to show itself locally in mid- to late 2021, according to an official with the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp.

“It happened fairly quickly,” said Kristen Rowe, director of destination marketing. “People across the board say it’s bouncing back a lot quicker than anticipated.”

Not too long ago, she was a veteran CAEDC employee hunkering down during COVID-19 and a period of staff turnover in the combined economic development and tourism office.

Early in the pandemic, CAEDC played an important role in pushing out relief funding to local businesses struggling to recover from the forced closures.

Gradually, the agency saw a changeover to businesses seeking funds to support expansion, Rowe said. “Right now, the economic development side is getting inundated with calls about loans and grants, not relief funding.”

“We are getting at least five leads a week,” said Janet Anderson, director of economic development. “What we’re seeing is a huge jump right now because supply chain issues are starting to ease. Interest rates are going up at banks, so businesses are coming back to low-interest loans.”

Anderson was hired by CAEDC a few months ago. Though unfamiliar with local conditions during much of the pandemic, she has been on the job during the recovery.

“There’s a lot of development now,” Anderson said. “Businesses are reaching out. They are really growing and need equipment, working capital or new staff. We have projects coming in, looking for available land and buildings so that they can locate here.”

On July 20, Anderson gave an update to the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners during a finance meeting. She said there are three site selectors researching local prospects.

One investigation involves staff members from the Governor’s Action Team tasked with helping companies expand or relocate in Pennsylvania.

While a different site selector is analyzing the county workforce, a third is reviewing land use policies and the availability of utilities, Anderson said.

On July 28, CAEDC posted an advisory on its website that a new round of Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants was open for applications through Aug. 19.

That program is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

To be eligible for funding, projects need to have a regional or multijurisdictional impact and generate either a substantial increase or maintain a current level of employment, tax revenues or other measures of economic activity.

In June, RACP awards were announced totaling $6.51 million. The awards were for projects representing a total investment of about $38 million. The projects are:

• Development of a Hall of the American Soldier by the Army Heritage Center Foundation

• Reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center

• Renovation and modernization of a farmhouse and barn at 2395 Ritner Highway

• Removal of blight and the redevelopment of a Carlisle Pike intersection by Koloman Development LLC.

• Development of a grower and processor facility by Organic Remedies Inc.

• Renovation of the Penn-Harris Hotel in Camp Hill.

• A property owned by Cumberland Historic Properties

Overall, CAEDC manages 18 RACP projects representing about $97.3 million in total investment.

“Outreach is key to what we’re trying to do with economic development,” Anderson said. “We will meet with businesses to talk about their needs in workforce development, business lending, international trade, innovation, entrepreneurship and investment.”

During the July presentation, Anderson outlined an effort to engage county businesses to better understand the post-COVID challenges faced by businesses.