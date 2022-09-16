 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CAEDC at a Crossroads: Recovery signs started to show in mid- to late 2021

From the CAEDC at a Crossroads: Cumberland County's economic development and tourism agency plans forward through a pandemic series
  • 0
CAEDC 2.JPG

Carlisle Area Economic Development Corporation members Janet Anderson, director of economic development, left, and Mary Breaithwaite, director of finances and administration, during a morning meeting on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The shift from survival mode to renewed growth began to show itself locally in mid- to late 2021, according to an official with the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp.

“It happened fairly quickly,” said Kristen Rowe, director of destination marketing. “People across the board say it’s bouncing back a lot quicker than anticipated.”

Not too long ago, she was a veteran CAEDC employee hunkering down during COVID-19 and a period of staff turnover in the combined economic development and tourism office.

Early in the pandemic, CAEDC played an important role in pushing out relief funding to local businesses struggling to recover from the forced closures.

Gradually, the agency saw a changeover to businesses seeking funds to support expansion, Rowe said. “Right now, the economic development side is getting inundated with calls about loans and grants, not relief funding.”

People are also reading…

“We are getting at least five leads a week,” said Janet Anderson, director of economic development. “What we’re seeing is a huge jump right now because supply chain issues are starting to ease. Interest rates are going up at banks, so businesses are coming back to low-interest loans.”

Janet Anderson

Janet Anderson

Anderson was hired by CAEDC a few months ago. Though unfamiliar with local conditions during much of the pandemic, she has been on the job during the recovery.

“There’s a lot of development now,” Anderson said. “Businesses are reaching out. They are really growing and need equipment, working capital or new staff. We have projects coming in, looking for available land and buildings so that they can locate here.”

On July 20, Anderson gave an update to the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners during a finance meeting. She said there are three site selectors researching local prospects.

One investigation involves staff members from the Governor’s Action Team tasked with helping companies expand or relocate in Pennsylvania.

While a different site selector is analyzing the county workforce, a third is reviewing land use policies and the availability of utilities, Anderson said.

On July 28, CAEDC posted an advisory on its website that a new round of Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants was open for applications through Aug. 19.

That program is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects.

To be eligible for funding, projects need to have a regional or multijurisdictional impact and generate either a substantial increase or maintain a current level of employment, tax revenues or other measures of economic activity.

In June, RACP awards were announced totaling $6.51 million. The awards were for projects representing a total investment of about $38 million. The projects are:

• Development of a Hall of the American Soldier by the Army Heritage Center Foundation

• Reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center

• Renovation and modernization of a farmhouse and barn at 2395 Ritner Highway

• Removal of blight and the redevelopment of a Carlisle Pike intersection by Koloman Development LLC.

• Development of a grower and processor facility by Organic Remedies Inc.

• Renovation of the Penn-Harris Hotel in Camp Hill.

• A property owned by Cumberland Historic Properties

Overall, CAEDC manages 18 RACP projects representing about $97.3 million in total investment.

“Outreach is key to what we’re trying to do with economic development,” Anderson said. “We will meet with businesses to talk about their needs in workforce development, business lending, international trade, innovation, entrepreneurship and investment.”

During the July presentation, Anderson outlined an effort to engage county businesses to better understand the post-COVID challenges faced by businesses.

The outreach will include meetings with municipal officials to discuss economic development and tourism efforts along with presentations with local attorneys, accountants and bankers to share what economic development services are available to clients of these groups.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

RACP project grants

Among the functions of the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation is to help facilitate and administer Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grants that are offered through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority. Below is a detailed list of local RACP projects that were approved in June:

Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center

  • Location: 40 W. High St., Carlisle Borough
  • Grant Amount: $1,260,500
  • Purpose of Grant: Reconstruction and rehabilitation of the center
  • Specifics: Update lobby, concession area and bathrooms. Fit the house and balcony with new seating. Upgrade the technical booth and sound paneling. Add wing space to stage. Level out back stage for safety. Provide green room in basement. Renovate small stage and rehearsal area upstairs. Reconfigure office and flex spaces.

Cumberland Historic Properties

  • Location: 2395 Ritner Highway, West Pennsboro Township
  • Grant Award: $1,250,000
  • Purpose of Grant: Renovate, modernize and redevelop an historic farmhouse and barn.
  • Specifics: The farmhouse rehab will consist of electrical work, insulation, roofing, carpentry, masonry and exterior modernization. The barn, which served as part of a working farm until the 1960s, will have its original exterior restored and interior mechanical and electrical systems overhauled. Plans also call for insulation and additional storage space.

Penn Harris Hotel

  • Location: 1150 Camp Hill Bypass, Camp Hill
  • Grant Award: $1 million
  • Purpose of Grant: Redevelopment of historic hotel
  • Specifics: The property improvement plan calls for work to the exterior and interior, including the construction of a façade, a roof, HVAC, streetscape, paving and landscaping upgrades.

U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center

  • Location: 950 Soldiers Drive, Middlesex Township
  • Grant Award: $1 million
  • Purpose of Grant: Complete the Hall of the American Soldier – an expansion the Visitors and Education Center building of the USAHEC campus.
  • Specifics: Add 30,000 square feet to the existing facility that will include a museum gallery, multi-purpose rooms for educational programs, special events and conferences; and a catering kitchen.

Carlisle Pike Intersection

  • Location: Carlisle Pike and St. Johns Church Road, Hampden Township
  • Grant Award: $1 million
  • Purpose of Grant: Removal of blight and redevelopment of intersection
  • Specifics: Consolidate four site locations. Demolish four structures. Construct new structure. Add a middle turn lane onto St. Johns Church Road. Add a functional right-turn lane onto Carlisle Pike. Sidewalk infrastructure for pedestrians.

Organic Remedies Grower/Processor Facility

  • Location: Middlesex Township
  • Grant Award: $500,000
  • Purpose/Specifics of Grant: To renovate and expand existing organic greenhouse facilities into state-of-the-art medical marijuana growing and processing facility that will enable the production of four to five crops per year. Project includes the installation of supplemental LED lighting, electrical installation, heating system upgrades, shade system modifications and humidity controls.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin shores up support from China after losses in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News