CAEDC at a Crossroads: Local hotels have mostly bounced back from COVID

Occupancy data shows that hotels throughout Cumberland County have bounced back almost to pre-COVID levels in 2019.

That was the word in late July when Kristen Rowe, director of destination marketing, gave a report on the status of the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp., which draws most of its funding from hotel tax revenue.

“To see that we’re almost at the same occupancy and above in average daily rate and revenue per available room is good news,” Rowe said. “It means the hotels are recovering.”

The average year-to-date occupancy rate was 53% of available rooms in 2022, up 16.7% from 2021, but down 0.75% from 2019, the peak performance year before the onset of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the average daily rate per room among county hotels was $89.20, up 18% from 2021, but only 2.8% from 2019. Year-to-date, the revenue per room averages $47.27, which is 37% higher than 2021, but only 2% higher than the 2019 peak year.

Representatives from the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau have talked with colleagues in tourism bureaus in nearby counties, said Aaron Jumper, public relations manager. “They were looking at our numbers. We don’t have a big attraction, but our numbers were just as good, if not better, than theirs. It was surprising.”

COVID-related travel restrictions put the squeeze on hotel tax revenue and forced the bureau to change its marketing strategy, Rowe said. Instead of spending money to draw visitors from Baltimore and Washington, D.C., the focus shifted to offering greater support to local businesses and their continued survival.

"For a while, the rules were changing every other day, especially for restaurants,” Rowe said. “They were hit the hardest with the regulations, but we still had our team.”

Messages were posted on social media sites encouraging residents to frequent their favorite store or restaurant. The local focus made fiscal sense and set the stage for the recovery effort to bring overnight visitors back to Cumberland County.

“We really pushed the tourism perspective — spend more time in your own backyard,” Jumper said. “If you want to get away from the four walls of your house, have a little bit of different scenery locally. We pushed that because we saw that people were not traveling to their normal vacations so we continued to support local businesses.”

Much of the effort was helped along by the diversity of tourism assets available in Cumberland County, Rowe said. “We’re not reliant on one major attraction. We’re able to shift and be flexible.”

“We have a lot of the outdoors,” said Gary Scicchitano, CAEDC interim executive administrator. “Even during COVID, people could fish or tube the Yellow Breeches [Creek].”

The Appalachian Trail runs through Cumberland County and there are three state parks in which to spread out and practice social distancing. “It got to the point where we had to work with our outdoor partners,” Rowe said. “They were having problems with trail maintenance.”

Over the years, the bureau has focused more of its marketing efforts on promoting Cumberland County as a weekend destination, Rowe said. There has also been a focus on the off-season when hotels tend to draw less occupancy, she said.

“What the hotels are asking us is that they don’t need help during a car show or Dickinson College graduation,” Rowe said. “We’re a weekend getaway. We’re not a beach vacation where you can go seven to 10 days.”