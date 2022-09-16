 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAEDC at a Crossroads: Dual mission structure helped CAEDC to cope through pandemic

From the CAEDC at a Crossroads: Cumberland County's economic development and tourism agency plans forward through a pandemic series
CAEDC

Carlisle Area Economic Development Corporation members, from left to right, Kristen Rowe, director of destination marketing, talks with Aaron Jumper, public relations manager; Lauren Hostetter, social media manager and Stacey Cornman, content marketing manager, during a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A structure built around a dual mission gave the Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. the flexibility it needed to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The uniqueness of our organization really helped us,” Public Relations Manager Aaron Jumper said recently. “There are very few organizations in the state that do both tourism and economic development.”

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners founded CAEDC in 2005 as an agency tasked with leveraging local assets to drive growth, create jobs and improve the quality of life.

CAEDC staff offer financing options and start-up tips to entrepreneurs looking to open a business. The agency also provides opportunities for established businesses to expand or redevelop through low-interest loans, incentive programs, grants and technical assistance.

The corporation was structured so that promotion services geared toward tourism and economic development work off of each other to highlight the agency as a resource for businesses, nonprofits, local municipalities and residents in Cumberland County.

That resource proved to be key during the pandemic when it started in 2020.

“We played a critical role in the recovery,” Director of Destination Marketing Kristen Rowe said. “Our group had to step up and step in to make sure the [COVID relief] programs were marketed to all our businesses that needed help during the recovery. CAEDC was an important and necessary filter-through organization for a lot of businesses hit hard by the pandemic.”

The health crisis emphasized the need for CAEDC staff to be more purposeful in their interactions with local business owners, Jumper said. “We had direct contact with businesses that we didn’t have contact with in a while. We were updating information on a much more frequent basis because we wanted to be a hub for people. We wanted to provide information to our partners — strategies at the beginning of COVID and something we could carryover as we emerge from it and move towards normalcy.”

CAEDC did not have to cut or furlough employees, Rowe said. “A lot of visitor bureaus across the state had to let go their whole team or really reduce staff. We are economic development and tourism so we were able to use the team in different ways.”

One result was weekly communications that briefed business owners on the most up-to-date information on COVID relief programs. “We had Zoom meetings with restaurants and shops on how can we support you as an organization,” Jumper said.

Most economic development agencies don’t have marketing and public relations specialists on staff, Rowe said. “Instead of having that team in-house, they have to contract or consult out.”

The result has been a synergy of expertise where staff in tourism and economic development routinely cross-promote – sustaining both sides of the operation, interim Executive Administrator Gary Scicchitano said.

“We have a really good mix of people right now,” Jumper said. “We have new talent that can bring new ideas to our organization. We have historical knowledge.”

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

CAEDC in Focus

The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2005 by the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners.

It serves the county’s authorized agency in leveraging and promoting Cumberland Valley’s assets to drive growth, create jobs and improve the quality of life. This is done by integrating economic development and tourism promotion services to provide a resource for businesses, nonprofits, local municipalities and residents.

Marketing activities executed by the tourism arm of CAEDC, the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau, promote the Cumberland Valley as a travel destination, attract visitors to the area, enhance the visitor’s experience and encourage overnight stays.

CAEDC staff offer financing options and start-up tips to entrepreneurs looking to open a business. The agency also provides opportunities for established businesses to expand or redevelop through low-interest loans, incentive programs, grants and technical assistance.

Market data and site selection services are available for businesses looking to relocate into the Cumberland Valley. There are also grant programs, loan funds and destination marketing services available to promote tourism related businesses. CAEDC staff also schedule events attended by government and military officials, corporate leaders, nonprofit leaders, small business owners, hoteliers, economic developments, realtors and bankers.

CAEDC has a staff of about 11 full-time and two part-time employees supported by an annual budget of about $2.79 including $1.9 million in hotel tax revenue.

CAEDC is led by a chief executive officer who reports to a board of directors appointed by the Cumberland County Commissioners. The board includes representatives from the public and private sector along with community liaisons from four local chambers of commerce and the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities.

CAEDC budget

Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation

Budget for January through December 2022

 

REVENUE

  • Hotel tax: $1,916,314
  • Donations (Public and Private): $150,000
  • Engage: $29,000
  • Reporter's Note: Engage is a state-funded program designed to listen and work with businesses. For more information, visit: https://dced.pa.gov/programs/engage/
  • Fee Income: $168,650
  • Grant Revenue: $158,000
  • Advertising Sales: $13,000
  • Events: $57,000
  • Employee Retention Tax Credit: $52,000

TOTAL REVENUES: $2,543,964

EXPENDITURES

  • Salaries and wages: $960,245
  • Payroll Taxes: $96,025
  • Workers’ Compensation: $5,762
  • Health and Other Insurance: $83,454
  • Other Employee Benefits: $38,410
  • Building Rent: $16,511
  • Maintenance: $7,695
  • Meals, Entertainment and Lodging: $13,960
  • IT Services: $11,206
  • Accounting and PR Services: $38,410
  • Legal Services: $70,000
  • Consulting and Professional Services: $170,700
  • Communications (Printing and Design): $28,241
  • Professional Development (Conferences/Training/Seminars): $26,270
  • Telecommunications (Phone/Wireless/Internet): $15,540
  • Membership Dues: $14,825
  • Books and Periodicals: $500
  • Computer Software: $3,457
  • Office Equipment: $19,680
  • Office and Program Supplies: $2,500
  • Food Supplies: $3,220
  • Staff Travel: $11,050
  • Payments to Agencies/Sponsors: $50,000
  • Corporate Insurance: $8,194
  • Miscellaneous Expenses: $5,000
  • Communications (Advertising and Marketing): $479,037
  • Communications (Mailing and Postage): $11,116
  • Promotional/Public Relations: $48,866
  • Promotional Consultants/Services/Research: $331,626
  • Grant Program: $1,000
  • Special Projects: $55,004
  • Local Defense Group Expenses: $104,410
  • Soft Product Development: $56,535

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $2,788,449

NET ORDINARY INCOME: -$244,485

OTHER INCOME

  • PPP Forgiveness: $198,800

NET INCOME: - $45,685

