CAEDC at a Crossroads: Breaking down a nonprofit and its budget

The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2005 by the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners.

It serves the county’s authorized agency in leveraging and promoting Cumberland Valley’s assets to drive growth, create jobs and improve the quality of life. This is done by integrating economic development and tourism promotion services to provide a resource for businesses, nonprofits, local municipalities and residents.

Marketing activities executed by the tourism arm of CAEDC, the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau, promote the Cumberland Valley as a travel destination, attract visitors to the area, enhance the visitor’s experience and encourage overnight stays.

CAEDC staff offer financing options and start-up tips to entrepreneurs looking to open a business. The agency also provides opportunities for established businesses to expand or redevelop through low-interest loans, incentive programs, grants and technical assistance.

Market data and site selection services are available for businesses looking to relocate into the Cumberland Valley. There are also grant programs, loan funds and destination marketing services available to promote tourism related businesses. CAEDC staff also schedule events attended by government and military officials, corporate leaders, nonprofit leaders, small business owners, hoteliers, economic developments, realtors and bankers.

CAEDC has a staff of about 11 full-time and two part-time employees supported by an annual budget of about $2.79 including $1.9 million in hotel tax revenue.

CAEDC is led by a chief executive officer who reports to a board of directors appointed by the Cumberland County Commissioners. The board includes representatives from the public and private sector along with community liaisons from four local chambers of commerce and the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities.

Budget for January through December 2022

REVENUE

Hotel tax: $1,916,314

Donations (Public and Private): $150,000

Engage: $29,000

Reporter's Note: Engage is a state-funded program designed to listen and work with businesses. For more information, visit: https://dced.pa.gov/programs/engage/

Fee Income: $168,650

Grant Revenue: $158,000

Advertising Sales: $13,000

Events: $57,000

Employee Retention Tax Credit: $52,000

TOTAL REVENUES: $2,543,964

EXPENDITURES

Salaries and wages: $960,245

Payroll Taxes: $96,025

Workers’ Compensation: $5,762

Health and Other Insurance: $83,454

Other Employee Benefits: $38,410

Building Rent: $16,511

Maintenance: $7,695

Meals, Entertainment and Lodging: $13,960

IT Services: $11,206

Accounting and PR Services: $38,410

Legal Services: $70,000

Consulting and Professional Services: $170,700

Communications (Printing and Design): $28,241

Professional Development (Conferences/Training/Seminars): $26,270

Telecommunications (Phone/Wireless/Internet): $15,540

Membership Dues: $14,825

Books and Periodicals: $500

Computer Software: $3,457

Office Equipment: $19,680

Office and Program Supplies: $2,500

Food Supplies: $3,220

Staff Travel: $11,050

Payments to Agencies/Sponsors: $50,000

Corporate Insurance: $8,194

Miscellaneous Expenses: $5,000

Communications (Advertising and Marketing): $479,037

Communications (Mailing and Postage): $11,116

Promotional/Public Relations: $48,866

Promotional Consultants/Services/Research: $331,626

Grant Program: $1,000

Special Projects: $55,004

Local Defense Group Expenses: $104,410

Soft Product Development: $56,535

TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $2,788,449

NET ORDINARY INCOME: -$244,485

OTHER INCOME

PPP Forgiveness: $198,800