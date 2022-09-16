CAEDC at a Crossroads: Breaking down a nonprofit and its budget

The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation (CAEDC) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2005 by the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners.
It serves the county’s authorized agency in leveraging and promoting Cumberland Valley’s assets to drive growth, create jobs and improve the quality of life. This is done by integrating economic development and tourism promotion services to provide a resource for businesses, nonprofits, local municipalities and residents.
Marketing activities executed by the tourism arm of CAEDC, the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau, promote the Cumberland Valley as a travel destination, attract visitors to the area, enhance the visitor’s experience and encourage overnight stays.
CAEDC staff offer financing options and start-up tips to entrepreneurs looking to open a business. The agency also provides opportunities for established businesses to expand or redevelop through low-interest loans, incentive programs, grants and technical assistance.
People are also reading…
Market data and site selection services are available for businesses looking to relocate into the Cumberland Valley. There are also grant programs, loan funds and destination marketing services available to promote tourism related businesses. CAEDC staff also schedule events attended by government and military officials, corporate leaders, nonprofit leaders, small business owners, hoteliers, economic developments, realtors and bankers.
CAEDC has a staff of about 11 full-time and two part-time employees supported by an annual budget of about $2.79 including $1.9 million in hotel tax revenue.
CAEDC is led by a chief executive officer who reports to a board of directors appointed by the Cumberland County Commissioners. The board includes representatives from the public and private sector along with community liaisons from four local chambers of commerce and the Cumberland County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities.
Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation
Budget for January through December 2022
REVENUE
- Hotel tax: $1,916,314
- Donations (Public and Private): $150,000
- Engage: $29,000
- Reporter's Note: Engage is a state-funded program designed to listen and work with businesses. For more information, visit: https://dced.pa.gov/programs/engage/
- Fee Income: $168,650
- Grant Revenue: $158,000
- Advertising Sales: $13,000
- Events: $57,000
- Employee Retention Tax Credit: $52,000
TOTAL REVENUES: $2,543,964
EXPENDITURES
- Salaries and wages: $960,245
- Payroll Taxes: $96,025
- Workers’ Compensation: $5,762
- Health and Other Insurance: $83,454
- Other Employee Benefits: $38,410
- Building Rent: $16,511
- Maintenance: $7,695
- Meals, Entertainment and Lodging: $13,960
- IT Services: $11,206
- Accounting and PR Services: $38,410
- Legal Services: $70,000
- Consulting and Professional Services: $170,700
- Communications (Printing and Design): $28,241
- Professional Development (Conferences/Training/Seminars): $26,270
- Telecommunications (Phone/Wireless/Internet): $15,540
- Membership Dues: $14,825
- Books and Periodicals: $500
- Computer Software: $3,457
- Office Equipment: $19,680
- Office and Program Supplies: $2,500
- Food Supplies: $3,220
- Staff Travel: $11,050
- Payments to Agencies/Sponsors: $50,000
- Corporate Insurance: $8,194
- Miscellaneous Expenses: $5,000
- Communications (Advertising and Marketing): $479,037
- Communications (Mailing and Postage): $11,116
- Promotional/Public Relations: $48,866
- Promotional Consultants/Services/Research: $331,626
- Grant Program: $1,000
- Special Projects: $55,004
- Local Defense Group Expenses: $104,410
- Soft Product Development: $56,535
TOTAL EXPENDITURES: $2,788,449
NET ORDINARY INCOME: -$244,485
OTHER INCOME
- PPP Forgiveness: $198,800
NET INCOME: - $45,685
Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.
In this Series
CAEDC at a Crossroads: Cumberland County's economic development and tourism agency plans forward through a pandemic
-
CAEDC at a Crossroads: Breaking down a nonprofit and its budget
-
CAEDC at a Crossroads: Dual mission structure helped CAEDC to cope through pandemic
-
CAEDC at a Crossroads: Recovery signs started to show in mid- to late 2021
- 4 updates