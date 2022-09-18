CAEDC at a Crossroads: Agency nears completion of strategic plan

The Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp. is in the closing stages of drafting a strategic plan to identify agency goals for the next one to two years.

Once complete, the plan will serve as a blueprint to guide the search for a new chief executive officer, interim Executive Administrator Gary Scicchitano said during a recent interview.

“I was asked to stay on until the process is complete,” he said. “The crux of the strategic planning effort was the four pillars — economic development, workforce development, innovation/small business and tourism.

A committee of experts was formed around each pillar to convene meetings to compile information on economic trends and to gather input from local businesses and development corporation staff members, Scicchitano said.

Each pillar had a different emphasis. Economic development focused on ways to attract, retain and expand business. Workforce development tackled methods of identifying employer needs and strategies to develop a skilled workforce.

Innovation/small business studied ways to support entrepreneurs and small businesses by increasing access to capital while reducing barriers to growth. Tourism focused on attracting visitors, developing products and promoting the livability of Cumberland County.

Now that the meetings are completed, Monica Gould from Strategic Consulting Partners will distill the input received during the meetings into a strategic plan that could go before CAEDC employees for a follow-up review, Scicchitano said. The plan could then be modified and presented to the board of directors by late September, he said.

“We want to have the one- to two-year goals rock solid,” he said. “We’re looking at how COVID affected businesses, the economy [and] the workforce. At some point in the future, we will go into extended goals.”

Once the plan is approved, the focus will turn to hiring a new chief executive officer for CAEDC. In the meantime, the search has already started for a workforce development manager.

CAEDC has developed a job description and has advertised the job opening, Scicchitano said. “We’re getting ready to start interviews. We’re looking to hire a person by the end of the year.”

Once hired, the workforce development manager will meet on a regular basis with employers, educational institutions, economic development agencies and the workforce development board, said Janet Anderson, CAEDC director of economic development. “It’s about outreach and getting out there. It’s about understanding the needs of employers here in Cumberland County, finding solutions to meet those needs and partnering to bring solutions to them.

“Even pre-COVID, we were not able to fill many openings,” she said. “The exacerbation of COVID has been significant. You have the great resignation where individuals, 50 and over, are considering early retirement. You have a younger population that has different expectations for the work they do. A lot of them are interested in gig work. We’re working to ensure that our employers have the workforce that they need right here in Cumberland County, so we thought it was important to bring someone on to focus on those needs.”

County Commissioner Vince DiFilippo sits on the CAEDC board of directors which meets monthly. “There are a lot of talented people involved in CAEDC,” he said. “Once the strategic plan is finalized and agreed-upon, I think they will really take off. We had some management changes at the top that have impacted the organization, but it’s heading in the right direction now. The interim CEO is going a great job for us.”