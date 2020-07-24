By the numbers: Highs and lows of the coronavirus pandemic in Cumberland County

Date of first reported case in Cumberland County:
- March 13 (3 cases)
Date of first reported case in Pennsylvania:
- March 6 (2 cases)
Date of first death reported in Cumberland County:
- March 28
Date of first reported death in Pennsylvania:
- March 18 (one in Northampton County)
Highest number of cases reported in Cumberland County in a single day:
- 28 (April 29)
Highest number of cases reported statewide in a single day:
- 1,989 (April 9)
Highest number of deaths reported in Cumberland County in a single day:
- 7 (May 5)
Highest number of deaths reported statewide in a single day:
- 554 (May 5)
Highest 14-day per capita rate in Cumberland County:
- 81.3 (April 30)
Highest 14-day per capita rate statewide:
- 164.7 (April 18)
Highest rolling 7-day average positives in Cumberland County:
- 16.71 (April 29)
Highest rolling 7-day average positives statewide:
- 1,663 (April 11)
Lowest rolling 7-day average positives in Cumberland County:
- .43 (March 24 and 25)
Highest percentage of reported positives in Cumberland County:
- 13.2% (June 13) Note: The Department of Health started reporting county-level negative test results on June 8.
Highest percentage of reported positives in Pennsylvania:
- 27.84 (April 18) Note: The Department of Health started reporting negative test results on March 14.
