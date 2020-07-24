You are the owner of this article.
By the numbers: Highs and lows of the coronavirus pandemic in Cumberland County
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

Date of first reported case in Cumberland County:

  • March 13 (3 cases)

Date of first reported case in Pennsylvania:

  • March 6 (2 cases)

Date of first death reported in Cumberland County:

  • March 28

Date of first reported death in Pennsylvania:

  • March 18 (one in Northampton County)

Highest number of cases reported in Cumberland County in a single day:

  • 28 (April 29)

Highest number of cases reported statewide in a single day:

  • 1,989 (April 9)

Highest number of deaths reported in Cumberland County in a single day:

  • 7 (May 5)

Highest number of deaths reported statewide in a single day:

  • 554 (May 5)

Highest 14-day per capita rate in Cumberland County:

  • 81.3 (April 30)

Highest 14-day per capita rate statewide:

  • 164.7 (April 18)

Highest rolling 7-day average positives in Cumberland County:

  • 16.71 (April 29)

Highest rolling 7-day average positives statewide:

  • 1,663 (April 11)

Lowest rolling 7-day average positives in Cumberland County:

  • .43 (March 24 and 25)

Highest percentage of reported positives in Cumberland County:

  • 13.2% (June 13) Note: The Department of Health started reporting county-level negative test results on June 8.

Highest percentage of reported positives in Pennsylvania:

  • 27.84 (April 18) Note: The Department of Health started reporting negative test results on March 14.

