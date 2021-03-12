By the numbers: A year of COVID-19 in Cumberland County

A look at the data for COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Data used in determining these numbers was taken from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Open Data site using data available through March 10.

Total cases: 16,983

Total deaths: 486

First cases reported: March 13, 2020

First COVID-19 related death: April 1*

Days with zero cases: 6

The last day with zero new cases: March 24, 2020

Days with 100 cases or fewer: 308

Days with 101 cases or more: 54

Highest 7-day average: 210 (Dec. 15)

Month with the most cases: December (5,315)

Deadliest month: December (163 deaths)

Deadliest day: Dec. 12 (12 deaths)

Day with the most cases: Jan. 27 (544)

*The first death was initially reported by the Department of Health on March 28. Later data reconciliation efforts removed that reported death from the county’s official count.

