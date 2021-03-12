By the numbers: A year of COVID-19 in Cumberland County

A look at the data for COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Data used in determining these numbers was taken from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Open Data site using data available through March 10.
Total cases: 16,983
Total deaths: 486
First cases reported: March 13, 2020
First COVID-19 related death: April 1*
Days with zero cases: 6
The last day with zero new cases: March 24, 2020
Support Local Journalism
Days with 100 cases or fewer: 308
Days with 101 cases or more: 54
Highest 7-day average: 210 (Dec. 15)
Month with the most cases: December (5,315)
Deadliest month: December (163 deaths)
Deadliest day: Dec. 12 (12 deaths)
Day with the most cases: Jan. 27 (544)
*The first death was initially reported by the Department of Health on March 28. Later data reconciliation efforts removed that reported death from the county’s official count.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Tammie Gitt
Carlisle Reporter
Carlisle Reporter for The Sentinel.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.