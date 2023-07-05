Rise Carlisle at 872 Harrisburg Pike in North Middleton Township will close Friday and move to another location.

The new location at 1186 Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township across from Petro Travel Center previously housed breakfast chain Donut Connection. It will open on July 15.

“Right now, we operate on a very small scale,” said Danielle Horn, general manager of Rise Carlisle. “This is going to give us more space to be able to help our patients as the program grows.”

The new, 4,200-square-foot facility will have the same operating hours as its predecessor, according to Horn. Rise is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except Tuesdays when it closes at 7 p.m., and Sundays when it is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rise Carlisle opened in 2018 and is managed by Green Thumb Industries. Rise also operates locations in Mechanicsburg, York and Steelton. Rise sells medical cannabis in many different forms, including vapes and edibles.

Rise operates over 75 locations in 14 states, including 18 in Pennsylvania. The first Rise location opened in Illinois in 2015.

In 2016, medical marijuana was legalized in Pennsylvania, and dry leaf marijuana was approved for medical use by the state Department of Health. By state law, marijuana cannot be smoked and must be used in vapor form. Medical marijuana is legal in 38 states.

According to its website, Rise’s mission is to “make the accessibility of cannabis universal,” saying that “the stigma placed on the plant and its proliferation over the course of American history is something we won’t soon forget.”

To qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program, patients must register for the program on the state’s website, then have an approved physician certify that they suffer from a qualifying condition. A patient may then purchase a medical marijuana ID card for $50.