When Cassie Fourlas isn't working as the general manager at Molly Pitcher Brewing Co. in Carlisle, she can often be found grabbing a coffee at Helena's Chocolate Café and Crêperie, stopping in at Grand Illusion Hard Cider or otherwise frequenting downtown businesses.

The move often prompts spur of the moment planning meetings with other business owners.

It's an occurrence that feeds Fourlas' notion that downtown Carlisle restaurants typically embrace a spirit of teamwork to benefit the town as a whole, rather than operating with an attitude of competition.

"My thought has always been the more the merrier," she said. "So the more great places in a town, the more reason for people from outside that town to venture in town. ... I don't feel like there's really a competition. I think it's more of a communal base type of thing; we all kind of support each other."

This spills over through referrals to other locations if Fourlas suspects Molly Pitcher doesn't offer what a customer wants.

"If someone walks in and they want a steak dinner, I'm gonna send them down to One13 [Social]," she said. "I'm not going to have them sit here and be disappointed."

Working together

Downtown Carlisle Association Main Street Manager Stacey Gould believes restaurants serve as the "first step" of drawing people downtown, and that they often do better when they partner with one another.

"I don't think it's a true competition," she said. "I feel like everybody wins by by offering that type of support."

An example came with the opening of Back Porch Brewing along North Hanover Street in February.

As the new business, which quite literally began on co-owner Rod Harman's back porch, worked to get off its feet, Gould said she heard multiple stories of other businesses offering advice or equipment. Several, including Market Cross Pub, Hook & Flask Still Works and 1794 the Whiskey Rebellion, sold Back Porch Brewing products at their own locations prior to the brewery's official opening.

Athan Mazias, general manager of the Hamilton restaurant along West High Street, said it's typically not a single restaurant that's busy while others stand empty.

Instead, when an event happens at the Carlisle Fairgrounds or a show lets out at the Carlisle Theatre, the majority of local restaurants experience a pop.

"If we're busy, they're busy," he said. "[If] we're slow, they're slow ... we all bounce off each other."

A buffet of options

Gould attributes this unity mentality among downtown restaurants to the fact that each eatery brings its own selection to the table.

"Even if every restaurant in town had pizza, you know that pizza isn't going to taste the same," she said.

Aside from Market Cross Pub, Fourlas said Molly Pitcher is one of Carlisle's older breweries and has been in business since 2014. The downtown now hosts a variety of beer, wine, cider and spirits vendors, but Gould said each location touts unique flavors.

"If you want a destination town, then everything has to be good, you want every other brewery to be just as good and to have the best beer," Fourlas said. "So I think that we really focused on like, how we can make our product really, really good for other breweries want to open in this town because people are coming here now for beer."

Aside from beer, Molly Pitcher stands apart by tapping into its namesake. When people come to Carlisle and want to see the Revolutionary War heroine's grave, a Google search brings up the brewery as well.

The Hamilton is set apart by its legacy as the oldest, continually operated restaurant, having been in business since 1938. Mazias said over the past 50 or 60 years, the menu has seen very little change.

"We give the same ... portioned meals every time and a lot of people [say], 'You give us too much food,' but that's what we've been known for and [what] we've been doing for years," he said. "We've got to feed the masses, as they say."

In addition to what he described as "old school" menu options, the Hamilton is also widely known for something that is not on its menu, a chili cheese dog with mustard and onions known as the Hot-Chee Dog.

Downtown Carlisle also contains a range of international cuisines, including Italian, Mexican, Nepali, Mediterranean and Asian options.

Hussein Mallak, owner of King Tut along North Hanover Street, said his restaurant offers the only Egyptian and halal food in the area. Halal refers to what's allowed under Islamic law, much like kosher food in the Jewish faith, he said.

Halal food has much to do with the manner in which an animal is slaughtered, Mallak said, adding that he found a local farm to prepare the food.

Originally from Egypt, he lived in New York for 35 years before moving to Carlisle about five years ago.

Mallak initially planned to open a car dealership but after driving around the town, he recognized a need for halal food that wasn't met by other local eateries and tossed his hat into the restaurant business ring.

"If you are in this town and you want to eat halal food for the Muslim people, you have to drive 20 [or] 30 miles away," he said.

Sharing the struggle

In addition to restaurant originality, Gould believes teamwork grows when local restaurants share their struggles with one another.

For several businesses, the number one challenge in the restaurant industry these days is staffing.

At the Hamilton, help is hard to find and harder still to keep, Mazias said.

"You train them and ... they still might not stay, or they might not show up," he said.

The restaurant has leaned heavily on the pillars of familial support as many of the employees are members of Mazias' family.

"We do ... bend backwards for each other," he said. "You know, we try to do what we can."

Fourlas, too, identified staffing as the number one challenge faced by the restaurant industry.

She said tipped employees are easier to come by, but finding people to work in the kitchen remains a hurdle, and Molly Pitcher has increased hourly wages in an effort to retain staff.

Gould said downtown restaurants shorten their hours due to being understaffed. She also cited inflation and supply chain issues as other common struggles.

In spite of the challenges they face, she believes Carlisle has a relatively low turnover rate when it comes to restaurants opening and closing.

"I think that most of them have learned to roll with the punches and have adapted to continue to do business," she said, adding that Spoons Café and the Vegetable Hunter have been among the few downtown restaurants to close since she joined the association a little over a year ago.

Spoons, a soup and sandwich café, shut its Pomfret Street doors in September and operated solely out of its location at the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center until announcing the closure of that location on Facebook Aug. 9. The Pomfret Street space now contains Eclipse Gaming Café, which opened Aug. 18.

The Vegetable Hunter's Carlisle location along West High Street closed this month shortly after Central Wedge Cheese Shop opened across the street.

Gould believes restaurants have to cater to their demographics, and, judging by the range of flavors and atmospheres that line the streets, that's what she sees happening in downtown Carlisle.

Mazias hopes to continue to brave the physical labor and long hours that make up the restaurant industry to keep his family name on the Hamilton's legacy in the future.

"It's been a heck of a ride," he said. "We're just trying to keep it keep it going."

