Two new warehouses are proposed to come to Cumberland County, but those types of developments may be showing signs of slowing, according to Steve Hoffman, planning manager for Cumberland County.

“I’ve also read that the warehouse industry is kind of slowing down,” he said. “I think interest rates and construction costs, things like that are starting to catch up.”

Hoffman said a planned warehouse in Southampton Township was recently scrapped due to the cost of construction.

Public input could also play a factor.

The North Middleton Township Planning Commission received a request from a developer eyeing a location in that municipality and looking to see if the commission would be willing to change zoning from agriculture to industrial in its comprehensive plan. The commission said it had decided against the change, but the switch made it into the draft comprehensive plan in February - an error caught and argued by township residents.

Similarly in late February, Missouri-based CRG Real Estate requested that Middlesex Township amend its zoning map for its intent to redevelop the “Miracle Mile” area of the township.

Due to public response, the board of supervisors there unanimously voted not to approve that project.

Though warehouses have long been a sticking point for residents concerned with traffic, road damage and air quality, Middlesex Township Zoning Officer Mark Carpenter said it's a balance municipal governments need to weigh.

“We sit at a crossroads,” he said. “Middlesex Township has infrastructure. ... It’s attractive because of location.”

Earlier in February, the township zoning board approved UGI Carlisle’s plans to build a liquified natural gas tank. Carpenter said that UGI is in the process of obtaining a permit to construct the tank.

“I think there’s been some negative thoughts generated by the UGI facility,” he said. “But how are we going to allow all these people in South Middleton Township and other areas to build houses if we can’t provide adequate gas pressure?”

Carpenter said there is no safety risk to Middlesex Township residents as a result of the tank.

“There’s lots of safety measures taken to assure that the facility is safe,” he said. “They operate others in the state that haven’t had any problems.”

As development of that site continues, it's western Cumberland County that is the most likely to see any new warehouse projects proposed.

Two new ones are proposed for West Pennsboro Township, with both just south of the Sheetz at the Route 11 and Route 233 intersection, near the existing CJ Logistics America warehouse, which was approved in 2012.

West Pennsboro Township did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

“I think any economic growth is good for the area,” Hoffman said. “However, I think the growth needs to happen in an intelligent way. They have to be put where there is infrastructure.”

Hoffman listed sewer, water, adequate streets and traffic signals as needed services for warehouses, along with proximity to interstate or other major highways.

“I think to grow smart, you put (warehouses) close to the highways," he said. "You put them on large lots, and you encourage or require landscaping and screening around those warehouses.”

Hoffman mentioned Newville and Shippensburg as potential hotbeds for future growth.