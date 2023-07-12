Frog, Switch & Manufacturing Co. on Wednesday announced that it has ceased production after more than 100 years in operation in Carlisle.

The company said in a news release Wednesday that its board of directors "after considerable debate, determined that it was impossible for the company to continue due to international competition and the prohibitive costs of capital improvements necessary to keep the foundry competitive."

The family business that dates back to 1898 officially ceased production on June 30, according to the company. At the time of its closure, 30 people were employed at the plant, 23 of whom were covered under a collective bargaining agreement with the United Steelworkers.

The company said it had employed 240 workers in Carlisle in 2008, but the company gradually decreased operations over the years, with the company saying that "uncompetitive production lines" were being closed.

In recent years, the company has operated a single vacuum mold line in its foundry, which serviced mining customers in the Mesabi Iron Range of northern Minnesota, according to the company.

Amsted Global Solutions has been the exclusive distributor for all Frog, Switch parts since 2022 and will continue to supply manganese steel castings to customers, according to the company.