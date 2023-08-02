It's official, a new brewery is on its way to Carlisle.

Come fall, Official Brewing Co., also known as Official BBQ & Burgers, plans to move from its current Lower Paxton Township home base to 19 N. Hanover St., the former location of Burd's Nest Brewing.

Head chef Brandon Miller, who also serves as one of the business' owners, hopes to open in Carlisle in October, depending on construction and inspections. A date has not been set for closing the Dauphin County location, he said.

While new to the Carlisle area, Official Brewing Co., has been in business for about a decade.

Miller said he and his family have owned it for almost seven years. Before that, they owned a catering company called H&S caterers.

"A good friend of mine told me that the owner of Official BBQ & Burgers was trying to sell the whole business so that led to the BBQ & Burgers side of things," Miller said.

The menu includes beef brisket, baby back ribs, smoked wings, Carolina-style pulled pork, beef short ribs, and fresh cut fries. Drinks include ale, stout and IPA options.

Miller said the business hopes to add a few new things to the menu at the Carlisle location, including some potential seafood options and appetizers.

While the North Hanover Street space formerly housed a brewery, he said the building will be fully renovated and equipped with a new bar, additional seating and a commercial kitchen.

After scouting out a few potential spaces in Harrisburg, Miller said his mother found the Carlisle listing and his family was drawn to the borough's "historic value."

"I'm most excited about the bigger location for us to grow into and the new customers that we look forward to serving," he said. "We also work closely with local and state police, fire and EMS and look forward to meeting all the new faces in Carlisle."