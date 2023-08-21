Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Camp Hill

Camp Hill got a little sweeter June 1 after the ribbon cutting and grand opening of Nothing Bundt Cakes at 3548 Gettysburg Road. The business offers bundt cakes in 40 unique designs and 10 flavors.

Karyn Reber-Hummer, who attended Central Dauphin High School and later Shippensburg University, is the owner of the new business and runs it with her soon-to-be son-in-law who is the bakery's manager.

The grand opening weekend included a benefit day for Pink Hands of Hope on June 2 as well as free confetti bundtlets for the first 300 guests on June 3.

Four UPMC hospitals earn award

Four UPMC in Central Pa. hospitals received the American College of Cardiology's NCDR Chest Pain - MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023. The four hospitals are UPMC West Shore, UPMC Harrisburg, UPMC Hanover and UPMC Memorial and were among 262 hospitals nationwide, and the only ones in the region, to receive the honor.

The award recognizes UPMC's success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients, as well as recognizes that the hospitals have reached a goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the college and American Heart Association.

To receive the award, hospitals are required to demonstrate sustained achievement in chest pain for two consecutive years and perform at the highest level for specific performance measures.

WellSpan implements $17 minimum wage

WellSpan Health on July 7 announced it has implemented a new organizational minimum wage of $17 per hour and will begin paying a weekend differential of 10% starting July 30 to team members in hourly roles who choose to work weekends in support of patient care and operational needs.

WellSpan previously raised its minimum wage in 2021 and also invested more than $245 million toward merit increases, Working as One rewards and other support over the last two years.

“Our newly implemented organizational minimum wage and our weekend differential are part of our ongoing commitment to being the healthcare employer of choice in South Central Pennsylvania," said Bob Batory, senior vice president and chief human resources officer with WellSpan Health.

Ahold names Giant president

Ahold Delhaize USA on July 20 named John Ruane president of the Giant Company.

Ruane had been interim president and previously served as senior vice president and chief commercial officer at Giant, where he led the merchandising and marketing teams. He started his career at 14 in the grocery industry and later joined Pathmark before joining Ahold in 2011 and Giant in 2018.

Ruane serves as chair of FMI's Fresh Food Leadership Committee and is on the board of directors of Philabundance, the largest hunger-relief organization serving the Philadelphia area.

Studio introduces 'werk sessions'

Eva Seraphine Studios, an art and photography studio in Carlisle, in late July announced the launch of its "Shadow Werk Sessions." The new photography program aims to provide individuals with an artistic method to explore and express their thoughts and narratives in a healing manner.

The artistic style of journaling or "illustrating" enables participants to visually and vocally depict their emotional journeys, according to founder Cari Mercer.

For more information about the program and studio, visit evaseraphinestudios.com.

Penn State Health launches scheduling system

Penn State Health announced Aug. 9 that it launched an online scheduling system for walk-in and urgent care visits in its health system.

Patients can check in online to reserve a spot at select locations through InQuicker for treatment for minor injuries and illnesses, such as cuts, minor burns, sprains, joint pain and upper respiratory infections. The tool can be used for eight locations, including Penn State Health Urgent Care and Travel Medicine near Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health Carlisle - Outpatient Center Urgent Care off Forge Road in South Middleton Township.

The check-in tool also is designed to filter certain symptoms that may indicate a life-threatening or debilitating medical condition, and those patients will be prompted to dial 911 or immediately go to the nearest hospital.

Business to open 10th store in Pa.

Ocean State Job Lot, a discount retail chain with 151 stores in the Northeast, has entered into a lease agreement for the former Marshalls space at Silver Spring Commons off the Carlisle Pike.

The new store will be the company's 10th store in the state, and it will open once renovations are complete. The company expects to hire about 50 positions.

The business sells discounted items, including household goods, apparel, pet supplies, seasonal products, kitchen pantry staples and an offering of gourmet and international specialty foods.

WellSpan to open surgery center

WellSpan Health is looking to construct a new ambulatory surgery center and medical office building in South Middleton Township. Township supervisors approved the plan during a meeting Aug. 10.

Specialists, such as those in cardiology and orthopedics, are anticipated to perform outpatient procedures at the surgery center, with complementary practices still being finalized.

The new center will be located off Interstate 81 at the corner of Walnut Bottom Road and Sprint Drive.

Upper Allen receives autism certification

Upper Allen Township's Parks and recreation became the first parks department in Pennsylvania to receive the Certified Autism Center designation.

The designation is awarded to organizations that have completed autism training and certification, demonstrating their understanding and welcoming autistic visitors and their families.

The township pointed to Winding Hill Park North, which caters to the needs of all individuals and features sensory exploration, musical equipment and sensory toys. The park also has an array of swings tailored to different abilities.

The Sentinel