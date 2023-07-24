Goodwill launches partnership with ReSupply

Goodwill Keystone Area on May 1 announced it has partnered with ReSupply, a veteran-founded organization that offers a fee-based donation pick-up service.

Through the partnership, donors can hire ReSupply to collect gently used items from their home and deliver them directly to a Goodwill donation center. The company will take all items an individual wishes to donate, whether that be one item or an estate. An item Goodwill is not able to accept will be recycled by ReSupply or ethically disposed.

ReSupply partners are licensed and insured movers and haulers, and pick-ups occur within 48 hours. Donors can visit yourgoodwill.org and click on the donation pick-up button to connect with ReSupply.

U-GRO Learning Centre earns accreditation

U-GRO Learning Centre in Mechanicsburg earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the world’s largest organization working on behalf of young children.

The accreditation uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality improvement in early learning environments. To earn accreditation, U-GRO went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit from assessors to verify and ensure the program met the standards and corresponding criteria.

The accreditation term will last for five years.

Dance Academy XIV changes ownership

Effective June 11, Dance Academy XIV is now in the hands of former student, teacher and director, Samantha Heckendorn. She took over ownership from Amanda Chestnut who has run the academy since 2011.

Heckendorn came to know Chestnut as a student in 2009 when they were at another studio, and when Chestnut opened her studio in 2011, Heckendorn followed as one of the first 25 students to take the class.

Heckendorn received a bachelor’s degree in dance and graphic design from Wilson College before returning to the studio and teach for the past several years. Heckendorn will continue the same classes at the same location on East King Street.

Creative Grounds opens in Mechanicsburg

Creative Grounds, an art studio and event venue, held a grand opening June 2 at 36 W. Main St., Mechanicsburg. The grand opening featured a reception and abstract art exhibit showcasing the work of Janelle Kopchick and Melissa Lopez, founder and CEO of the business.

The business offers space for local artists, including areas for photography shoots, painting workshops or writing retreat. The building also acts as a venue for local artists to showcase their work, and the business will also host a variety of events, workshops and classes.

“I am thrilled to open the doors of Creative Grounds and provide a space where artists and creators can come together, collaborate, and showcase their talents,” Lopez said.

Woods at Cedar Run recognized

The Woods at Cedar Run in Lower Allen Township was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2023-24 Best Independent Living senior community.

The ratings offer a look at the best senior communities across the country, and U.S. News surveyed residents and family members for their satisfaction with lifestyle, care, community management, staff and other services and amenities.

Only 30% of the 4,000 communities evaluated by U.S. News earn the “Best” rating. Last year, the community was named a Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care community. The Best Senior Living designation was introduced in 2022.

