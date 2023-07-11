Appalachian Brewing Company on Tuesday announced that it will open a new location at the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course.

In partnership with the Carlisle Barracks, Appalachian Brewing Company at 1757 will operate in the former 1757 Bar & Grille, the Clubhouse that is at the 18th hole of the golf course, which is open to the public.

Joe Hoover, Appalachian Brewing's director of finance, said the new location should open at some point in August.

In the post, the company said it is searching for employees for the new location. Hoover said that about 20 applicants will be chosen.

The Carlisle location will feature elements of the existing locations and will have similar operating hours as the Silver Spring Township location, according to Hoover. That location on the Carlisle Pike is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, except Sundays when it closes at 9 p.m.

The food and drink options at the Carlisle location will also be similar to Appalachian Brewing’s existing locations. The current menu features typical pub food such as burgers, sandwiches, quesadillas and desserts. Additionally, the new location will have more than a dozen beers available at any given time, along with the seasonal beers that the company produces.

Appalachian Brewing was founded in 1997 with the opening of its Harrisburg location. It currently has five locations in Harrisburg, Silver Spring Township, Shippensburg, Gettysburg (Battlefield) and Lititz.