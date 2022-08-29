 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Burgners, Roush bridges ropen to traffic in Cumberland County this week

  • Updated
  • 0

Cumberland County announced that two bridges that were closed for replacement have been reopened.

Burgners Bridge in Lower Frankford Township and Roush Bridge in Dickinson Township were opened to traffic after both underwent superstructure replacement as part of the county's bridge replacement plan.

“Burgners, Roush and Stonewall Bridges, now all completed, were part of a project bundling project which began in March, where three county-owned bridges were combined into one construction project to realize economy of scale cost savings,” said Kirk Stoner, Cumberland County director of planning.

Stonewall Bridge in Southampton Township opens to traffic
Cumberland County will put revenue from $5 vehicle registration fee toward fixing three municipal bridges

The total allocation for the project was more than $1.1 million, with JVI Group Inc. out of York County as the construction contractor. The replacement project is part of the county's Bridge Capital Improvement Plan, which is funded through the county's $5 vehicle registration fee.

People are also reading…

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Aug. 24

Sentinel police log for Aug. 24

Today's Sentinel police log includes information about a phone scam directing residents to a website, and crash reports in Cumberland County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive relief effort under way in Pakistan as flood death toll mounts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News