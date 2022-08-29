Burgners, Roush bridges reopen to traffic in Cumberland County this week

Cumberland County announced that two bridges that were closed for replacement have been reopened.

Burgners Bridge in Lower Frankford Township and Roush Bridge in Dickinson Township were opened to traffic after both underwent superstructure replacement as part of the county's bridge replacement plan.

“Burgners, Roush and Stonewall Bridges, now all completed, were part of a project bundling project which began in March, where three county-owned bridges were combined into one construction project to realize economy of scale cost savings,” said Kirk Stoner, Cumberland County director of planning.

The total allocation for the project was more than $1.1 million, with JVI Group Inc. of York County as the construction contractor. The replacement project is part of the county's Bridge Capital Improvement Plan, which is funded through the county's $5 vehicle registration fee.