The Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau on Thursday announced it has launched a new trail, the Cumberland Valley Farm Fresh Trail.

The trail will celebrate the valley's agricultural offerings from fresh picked produce to farm experiences for the family. As with other of the tourism bureau's "passport" trails, there will be an opportunity to earn prizes as residents visit each of the areas on the trail.

The Farm Fresh Trail launches with 17 locations: Ashcombe Farm & Greenhouses in Monroe Township, Central Wedge Cheese Shop in Carlisle, Destiny Dairy Bar in Middlesex Township, Double Vision Acres in Middlesex Township, Maple Lane Farm Market in Monroe Township, Meadowbrooke Gourds in Upper Frankford Township, Mount Airy Orchards in Dillsburg, Oak Grove Farms in Upper Allen Township, Paulus Farm Market in Mechanicsburg, Peters Orchards in Gardners, Route 174 Roadside Market in Monroe Township, Sandoe's Fruit Market in Biglerville, Spring Garden Greenhouse in South Middleton Township, Stoner's Dairy Farm & Corn Maze in Mercersburg, Talking Breads in Monroe Township, Warrington Farm Meats in Dillsburg and West Shore Farmers Market in Lemoyne.

The trail passport is available through Nov. 30. Users can sign-up for the free passport at VisitCumberlandVallley.com and begin checking into locations with their mobile device and start redeeming points for prizes, including stickers, a travel ring, jar opener, cutting board and hat.