Building demolition kicks off Renaissance Mechanicsburg project

The Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership’s Renaissance Mechanicsburg project kicked off Saturday with demolition of the former Yellow Breeches Trucking Co. building at 1 W. Main St. in the borough, leading the way for construction of a new community park at the corner of Main and South Market streets.

The plan’s focus is to “reshape how civic spaces are currently used for community gatherings” in downtown Mechanicsburg. The multifaceted process examined public-private partnerships, vehicular and pedestrian traffic, parking strategies, and unifying elements of streetscape design elements, according to Renaissance Mechanicsburg.

“This is about preserving and honoring the town’s past as we build a public square originally proposed by our forefathers some 200 years ago. That vision is of community engagement, economic growth, historic preservation and fellowship,” said Mechanicsburg Borough Council vice president John Anthony, who also serves as major gifts director for Renaissance Mechanicsburg.

As completed, the Renaissance plan now involves three phases: the upcoming Center Square Park project at 1. W. Main St., a plaza area at Railroad Avenue and the Mechanicsburg Museum Association headquarters, and a Main Street renewal plan. Total projected completion cost for all phases is $5.3 million.

The Center Square Park project is intended to provide Mechanicsburg with a gathering area for residents and visitors with landscaping, public seating and an outdoor event space, all serving as “rich reminders of our historical past,” according to the Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership. Projected cost for this is $1.8 million.

Even though the 1 W. Main St. building demolition took place Saturday, Jayne Drake, Renaissance Mechanicburg and Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership executive director, said construction of the planned Town Center Park facility there may not start until March 2023 “depending on the grants that are awarded (for this).”

The Railroad Plaza, the project’s second planned phase, involves streetscaping along Railroad Avenue from Main Street to Strawberry Alley, as well as a plaza area around the historic Mechanicsburg Railroad Station.

A planned third phase is a Main Street renewal rollout with new pedestrian-level lighting, trees, sidewalks, benches, bike racks, flower baskets, and further enhancements intended to make the borough appear more beautiful, inviting, and welcoming to its pedestrians. Projected cost for the project’s final phase is $2.6 million.

