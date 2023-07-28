Cumberland County is just weeks away from experiencing the full brunt of the annual spotted lanternfly infestation.

The latest generation of this invasive insect species hatched during May and now appears in the nymph stage as small and black with white dots, said Shannon Powers, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

“A lot of people think lanternflies are not here because they’re not seeing the insects,” she said. “Over the course of the next few weeks, the insects will be more noticeable as they enter their larger stage. We’ve had reports in other areas where they are starting to mature into red. They don’t become full adults until later in the summer.”

Though it doesn’t bite or sting humans, the lanternfly is a significant nuisance affecting quality of life and enjoyment of the outdoors, said Ellie Stuart, a consumer horticulture educator and master gardener coordinator for the Penn State Extension Office in Cumberland County.

“SLF feeds voraciously on many economically important crops like grapevines, hops, ornamental nursery plants and several tree species,” she said. “SLF is a plant stressor that, in combination with other stressors, can cause significant damage to its host [plant].”

Lanternflies weaken plants by sucking the sap out of woody vines and trees. The insect draws out more sap than it can digest, causing it to squirt out over large portions of the plant a sticky substance, which scientists call “honey dew,” Powers said.

This substance can block photosynthesis and attract a form of mold that can add stress to a plant that is already damaged, she said. “It can attract stinging insects. It just makes a mess.”

So far, there have been confirmed reports of hatchings in Cumberland and 50 other Pennsylvania counties that are under quarantine. Lanternflies tend to spread by hitching rides on trains, trucks and other forms of transportation.

Placing a county under quarantine requires that any shipment or movement of goods be free of any life stage of the lanternfly, said Amy Duke, associate director of communications for the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences. “We must keep this pest from spreading.”

Managing the Tree of Heaven, an invasive plant species, has emerged as a core strategic component of any approach to limiting the spread of the lanternfly, Stuart said. “The lanternfly’s attraction to this tree’s sap as a food source has led to a control tactic that involves destroying a high percentage of Tree of Heaven trees on a property with herbicides and using those remaining as ‘trap trees.’

“These trap trees are treated with a systemic insecticide, either a soil drench, injection or a bark spray, which is absorbed by the tree and then ingested by feeding lanternflies,” Stuart said. “The trap tree method works best for property owners with individual Tree of Heaven yard trees or a small clonal patch. A large colony of trees presents a greater challenge because the root systems are so aggressive and difficult to control. Timing is essential. Use the trap tree method in late summer to prevent female spotted lanternflies from laying eggs.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation tries to control the spread of lanternflies by reducing the presence of Tree of Heaven plants along public right-of-ways, Powers said. The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources takes a similar approach in the vicinity of parking lots, driveways and other traffic heavy locations within state-owned parks, she said.

Meanwhile, the state and federal government continue to fund research on natural ways to manage lanternflies, Powers said. “There has been no real way to predict the infestations from year to year in different locations.”

This summer has seen drought throughout the Midstate. But lanternflies are likely to survive dry spells as long as they can suck sap from host plants, said Emelie Swackhamer, a Penn State Extension horticulture educator. “I’m not aware of any information about how dry weather might affect them.

“Later in the season in previous years with lots of rain, some naturally occurring fungi were able to infect the adult SLF and knock the populations down,” she said. “People can watch for this occurrence. You can see the fungus growing on the bodies of dead insects if it happens.”