Bucher Hill Road set for one-way conversion in South Middleton Township

In other news, township engineer Brian O’Neill announced last week that the township received around 70 comments this spring from residents for an online survey seeking input for improving pedestrian and bicycle mobility throughout the area. Township officials and staff are in the process of planning a phased sidewalk and safety improvement plan in the village of Boiling Springs.

The township plans to use residents’ comments toward devising an Active Transportation Plan that will inventory existing routes, gather public input on suggested routes, and make recommendations on proposed projects and policies to create a system of connected trails and bike paths. A working draft of the plan was presented at a township supervisors’ meeting earlier this year.

The township’s next step is providing a copy of the plan so far to a municipal steering committee in July for further feedback. A final draft will be presented for township supervisors’ consideration on Aug. 12 and posted on South Middleton’s website the following day for public comment.

After that, “we will have a two-week public comment period, then revise the plan based upon the comments from the Board and the public,” O’Neill said.