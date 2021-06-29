Bucher Hill Road set for one-way conversion in South Middleton Township

Motorists in South Middleton Township can expect to see Bucher Hill Road convert into a one-way thoroughfare after completion of the upcoming Children’s Lake dam repair project.
South Middleton Township supervisors enacted an ordinance Thursday that will close the road during construction of the lake’s dam replacement and limit it to one-way traffic leading to First Street in the village of Boiling Springs after the Children’s Lake project is completed.
Construction on the Children’s Lake project is expected to begin in late 2021 or early 2022 and take approximately one year to complete.
The road, which includes a motor vehicle and pedestrian bridge next the lake’s dam, currently is open to two-way traffic. Municipal officials said earlier that they want to “take advantage” of Bucher Hill Road’s impending closure to do improvements. For example, the bridge’s present pedestrian area “is barely 6 feet wide,” which creates a safety hazard when walkers drift into the structure’s vehicular cartway, township manager Cory Adams has previously said.
Also, motorists currently encounter a “dangerous” situation when turning left from First Street onto Bucher Hill Road. Township officials also have said they want to eliminate a “conflict point” at the intersection of Bucher Hill and Mountain roads.
Pedestrian survey
In other news, township engineer Brian O’Neill announced last week that the township received around 70 comments this spring from residents for an online survey seeking input for improving pedestrian and bicycle mobility throughout the area. Township officials and staff are in the process of planning a phased sidewalk and safety improvement plan in the village of Boiling Springs.
The township plans to use residents’ comments toward devising an Active Transportation Plan that will inventory existing routes, gather public input on suggested routes, and make recommendations on proposed projects and policies to create a system of connected trails and bike paths. A working draft of the plan was presented at a township supervisors’ meeting earlier this year.
The township’s next step is providing a copy of the plan so far to a municipal steering committee in July for further feedback. A final draft will be presented for township supervisors’ consideration on Aug. 12 and posted on South Middleton’s website the following day for public comment.
After that, “we will have a two-week public comment period, then revise the plan based upon the comments from the Board and the public,” O’Neill said.
A completed plan will be presented to township supervisors for final adoption on Sept. 9.
Convenience store zoning
Also last week, South Middleton Township Supervisors approved a conditional zoning use for Shree Hari Real Estate LLC to operate a retail/convenience store at 244 York Road, the former site of a Kwik Fill gas station. A conditional use is required for the plan because it involves opening a retail business in a suburban commercial zone within the township, but developers have no plans to sell gasoline at this location, O’Neill said. Developers also indicated to the township that underground gasoline tanks that once occupied the site were removed after the closure of the former Kwik Fill.
Finally, township supervisors passed a resolution last week recognizing the “life saving and meritorious actions” of resident Steven Cornman.
On Feb. 5, 2020, Cornman discovered fire venting out of a rear second-story window at 107 Third St. in Boiling Springs after returning home from work. Cornman then entered the former apartment building to alert its occupants of the fire “with little regard for his own safety.” Due to his actions, tenants were able to escape the burning building unharmed.
Investigators at the scene said, “Mr. Cornman’s quick actions and selflessness saved numerous lives that day,” Thursday’s township resolution said.