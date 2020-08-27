Bubbler Foundation will host annual Labor Day fireworks display in Boiling Springs

When the Bubbler Foundation canceled its annual Foundation Festival weeks ago, organizers hoped that not all of the Labor Day festivities would fall victim to COVID-19.
After collaboration with South Middleton Township and South Middleton School District, foundation vice president Dallas Bailey said they were able to plan for a way to at least bring the annual fireworks to the village of Boiling Springs.
“We conferred with the school district and township, who really supported us in doing this,” Bailey said. “We wanted to be able to give the community a little bit of hope and put a smile on their faces. A lot of family traditions have scheduled their Labor Day picnics around this.”
Through the foundation, the fireworks will again start at dusk on Sept. 6, weather permitting, and will be launched from the school district campus.
And though Bailey promised the show will last as long as it usually does — anywhere between 25 and 35 minutes — there will be changes to this year's event.
Previously, the public was allowed on the district's property and were entertained by the Carlisle Town Band ahead of the event. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions and to prevent a congregation of a large group of people, the foundation and school district won't allow the public onto the campus.
Instead, the fireworks will be changed to all aerial so it can be viewed across Boiling Springs. Bailey said the school district will have security to make sure no one drives to the campus for a fireworks viewing.
Though the public won't be able to meet on campus for the annual display, Bailey said it was important to the foundation to bring at least the fireworks show to keep the Labor Day tradition alive. With carry-over funds from the previous year, donations through the year for the upcoming event and dropping the expense of hosting the free Foundation Festival, the foundation had enough funds for the fireworks display.
“We decided to go ahead with it and give some hope to the community during this pandemic,” Bailey said.
The foundation opted to not directly solicit money for the fireworks display given the hardship area businesses and residents may be facing due to the coronavirus and lockdown mitigation efforts, but donations for next year's event and fireworks will still be accepted either online at bubblerfoundation.org or by sending a check to the Bubbler Foundation at 4 Academy St., Boiling Springs PA 17007.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
