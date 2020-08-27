Bubbler Foundation will host annual Labor Day fireworks display in Boiling Springs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the Bubbler Foundation canceled its annual Foundation Festival weeks ago, organizers hoped that not all of the Labor Day festivities would fall victim to COVID-19.

After collaboration with South Middleton Township and South Middleton School District, foundation vice president Dallas Bailey said they were able to plan for a way to at least bring the annual fireworks to the village of Boiling Springs.

“We conferred with the school district and township, who really supported us in doing this,” Bailey said. “We wanted to be able to give the community a little bit of hope and put a smile on their faces. A lot of family traditions have scheduled their Labor Day picnics around this.”

Through the foundation, the fireworks will again start at dusk on Sept. 6, weather permitting, and will be launched from the school district campus.

And though Bailey promised the show will last as long as it usually does — anywhere between 25 and 35 minutes — there will be changes to this year's event.