Bridge replacement project in Lower Allen to start in July

A bridge replacement project in Lower Allen Township will start after the Fourth of July holiday, though temporary traffic signals will go into flashing mode next week.

PennDOT said work to replace the Creek Road bridge that spans Cedar Run between Lisburn Road and Carlisle Road in Lower Allen Township will start July 6 and is expected to be completed by Oct. 13. A detour will be in place using Lisburn Road and Carlisle Road.

Crews have already installed temporary traffic signals at the intersection of Lisburn Road and Carlisle Road, and those will go into flashing mode on June 22 before being fully activated with new pavement markings on June 29.

Once the bridge replacement is completed and the detour is lifted, the traffic signals will be removed and the original pavement markings restored, according to PennDOT.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corp. of New Cumberland is the prime contractor on the $1.478 million project, which includes replacing the existing bridge, waterline relocation, fish ladder installation, drainage improvements, approach roadway work and other construction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0