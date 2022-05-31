Bridge inspection to result in lane restrictions on Route 581 Thursday

PennDOT warned drivers that there will be lane restrictions Thursday on east and westbound Route 581 due to bridge inspections.

PennDOT said inspections will be performed on Route 581 mainline and exit ramps, with lane restrictions near Exit 3/Carlisle Pike.

Weather permitting, the work will be performed between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Traffic will be reduced on the on- and off-ramps at Exit 3 from two lanes to one lane from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the left lane and shoulder of the ramps will be closed one at a time.

From about noon to 2 p.m., traffic in both directions on Route 581 will be reduced from two lanes to one beneath the overpass ramp bridge at Exit 3. The left lane and shoulder of the road will be closed one direction at a time, starting with the westbound direction.

PennDOT also said Tuesday that line painting is scheduled for Route 15, Interstate 83 and Route 581. Weather permitting, the work will be performed nightly between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

PennDOT said drivers should be aware of the slow-moving mobile operation. It recommends that drivers stay back at least 500 feet from the line-painting equipment, not to drive on wet paint lines and not to pass the trucks in the paint train if they don't want paint on their vehicle. PennDOT said the paint truck will periodically pull over to let traffic pass.

