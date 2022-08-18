 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Bridge inspection scheduled for next week on South Bridge

  • Updated
  • 0
I-83 South bridge

Inspections of the southbound lanes on the Interstate 83 bridge over the Susquehanna River are scheduled for next week.

 PennDOT

HARRISBURG — A bridge inspection is planned for next week on southbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

Weather permitting, the inspection will be performed Monday through Thursday on the span, also called the South Bridge.

The right lane of southbound I-83 will be closed each day from approximately 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The on- and off-ramps will remain open, as will the left two lanes, PennDOT said.

Tags

