PennDOT on Thursday announced that a bridge inspection is planned for next week for the Route 15 bridge spanning Cumberland and York counties.

Weather permitting, the inspection will take place between Tuesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. There will be lane restrictions northbound on Tuesday and Wednesday and southbound on Thursday and Friday.

The bridge is located about a mile south of Lisburn Road and connects Upper Allen Township and Carroll Township in York County over the Yellow Breeches Creek.