Bridge deck repairs to close 2 lanes off I-81 north bridge between Cumberland, Dauphin counties

Sentinel Staff
Interstate 81 north will be restricted to a single lane this Saturday so a PennDOT bridge crew can make repairs on the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge that connects Cumberland and Dauphin counties.
The right and center lanes of I-81 north will be closed between the Enola/Marysville exit in Cumberland County and Front Street exit in Dauphin County from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The left lane will remain open for I-81 travel.
Because of the lane restriction, there may be delays, and PennDOT asks drivers to seek alternate routes or plan extra time for travel.
