Bridge deck repairs to close 2 lanes off I-81 north bridge between Cumberland, Dauphin counties
Bridge deck repairs to close 2 lanes off I-81 north bridge between Cumberland, Dauphin counties

I-81 map

Two lanes of Interstate 81 north will be closed for repairs on the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge on June 26.

 provided by PennDOT

Interstate 81 north will be restricted to a single lane this Saturday so a PennDOT bridge crew can make repairs on the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge that connects Cumberland and Dauphin counties.

The right and center lanes of I-81 north will be closed between the Enola/Marysville exit in Cumberland County and Front Street exit in Dauphin County from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The left lane will remain open for I-81 travel.

Because of the lane restriction, there may be delays, and PennDOT asks drivers to seek alternate routes or plan extra time for travel.

