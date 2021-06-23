Bridge deck repairs to close 2 lanes off I-81 north bridge between Cumberland, Dauphin counties

Interstate 81 north will be restricted to a single lane this Saturday so a PennDOT bridge crew can make repairs on the George N. Wade Memorial Bridge that connects Cumberland and Dauphin counties.

The right and center lanes of I-81 north will be closed between the Enola/Marysville exit in Cumberland County and Front Street exit in Dauphin County from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The left lane will remain open for I-81 travel.

Because of the lane restriction, there may be delays, and PennDOT asks drivers to seek alternate routes or plan extra time for travel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0