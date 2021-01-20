Brad's Pizza & Subs in North Middleton closed for COVID-19 violation

A pizza shop in North Middleton Township was among 15 restaurants across the state to be closed due to violations of the state's COVID-19 mitigation rules.
The state Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced it ordered the closure of Brad's Pizza & Subs off Spring Road, as well as 14 other businesses due to violations of orders from the Wolf Administration between Jan. 11 and Jan. 17. The department noted that three facilities were permitted to reopen after a re-inspection verified compliance, though it did not name which of the three were allowed to reopen.
Most of the restaurants closed last week were in Southcentral Pennsylvania, with four of them in Dauphin County (Kuppy's Diner in Middletown, Denny's Lennies in Halifax, Tony's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Highspire and Villa Schiano in Elizabethville). There were also three each in Lebanon County and Lancaster County.
In Cumberland County, the department conducted 24 inspections of restaurants in this time frame, five of which were due to complaints. Four of the five complaints were due to COVID-19 concerns, though only one led to a closure order.
Overall across the state, the department's Bureau of Food Safety performed 720 inspections last week, 114 of which were complaint-driven, and 107 of those were COVID-specific complaints. The department also received 220 food facility COVID-19-related complaints, and 138 of those complaints were referred to local and county health jurisdictions.
Current mitigation efforts state that self-certified restaurants may open at 50% capacity for indoor dining, though restaurants that did not self-certify can only have 25% indoor dining capacity. On-premises alcohol consumption is prohibited unless as part of a meal, and serving of alcohol on-site must end at 11 p.m., with all alcoholic beverages removed from patrons by midnight.