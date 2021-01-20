Brad's Pizza & Subs in North Middleton closed for COVID-19 violation

A pizza shop in North Middleton Township was among 15 restaurants across the state to be closed due to violations of the state's COVID-19 mitigation rules.

The state Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced it ordered the closure of Brad's Pizza & Subs off Spring Road, as well as 14 other businesses due to violations of orders from the Wolf Administration between Jan. 11 and Jan. 17. The department noted that three facilities were permitted to reopen after a re-inspection verified compliance, though it did not name which of the three were allowed to reopen.

Most of the restaurants closed last week were in Southcentral Pennsylvania, with four of them in Dauphin County (Kuppy's Diner in Middletown, Denny's Lennies in Halifax, Tony's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Highspire and Villa Schiano in Elizabethville). There were also three each in Lebanon County and Lancaster County.

In Cumberland County, the department conducted 24 inspections of restaurants in this time frame, five of which were due to complaints. Four of the five complaints were due to COVID-19 concerns, though only one led to a closure order.