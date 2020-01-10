HARRISBURG — Olivia Weibley doesn’t have barn owls and American kestrels swooping around her yard.
But that doesn’t mean that the Big Spring High School senior doesn’t care about these birds of prey. Weibley, Kailee Shotto, Emma Monismith and Alexis Fernbaugh, all members of the school’s FFA, gave a program at the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show about helping these birds.
“Barn owls and American kestrels are declining in numbers,” said Monismith, Big Spring FFA president. “But people can build boxes for them to live in, which would help them.”
The students said the birds are considered the farmer’s friend. Barn owls eat up to 3,000 mice a year. American kestrels, which are about the size of blue jays, eat insects, mice and voles. These birds can help farmers reduce pesticide use.
Barn owls and American kestrels are cavity nesters, birds who go to holes or cavities in trees to nest and breed. Fernbaugh said these birds also like human-made nesting boxes.
The students presented to the Farm Show audience a program called “One Box at A Time: Birds of Prey,” in which they told of the need for nesting boxes and demonstrated how to make them.
“These birds of prey are endangered,” Shotto said. “Due to a lack of holes in trees, they have a different time getting a home.”
You have free articles remaining.
People can help those birds by building nesting boxes and mounting them for the barn owls and American kestrels. The students turned to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Kempton for instructions. They used a pattern from the sanctuary, went to Lowe’s for lumber and hardware and got to work.
“First, you cut your boards,” Monismith said. “You have to make an access hole for the birds to go in and out of.”
They brought pre-cut boards to the Farm Show, donned their safety glasses and handled a battery-operated screwdriver with ease as they turned the boards into a box. They said the box should not be painted unless a light-colored nontoxic paint is used. They demonstrated light sanding the outside of the box.
Once the nesting box is finished and wood shavings are put in the bottom, proper placement is important. The students said the nesting boxes should be placed in areas with open space, such as on large, isolated trees in the middle or along the perimeter of a field; barns or outbuildings with a large, open view for hunting; tall poles surrounded by open habitat; or orchards surrounded by open fields.
The nesting boxes should be eight to 20 feet above the ground and firmly nailed top and bottom to the tree or support.
Making nesting boxes for birds of prey taught the students that they can help save these birds, one at a time. It also intensified their desire to have agricultural careers, with Weibley planning to study agriculture business, Shotto thinking about food service, and Monismith hoping to become an agriculture teacher.