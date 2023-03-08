Registration is open for Bowl for Kids’ Sake, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region said.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake raises money for Big Brothers Big Sisters' mentoring programs.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake teams are made up of five people. Each team is asked to raise $500 or more. Prizes will be awarded to the top individual fundraiser and the highest team fundraiser. Big Brother Big Sisters has set a fundraising goal of $125,000 this year.

"Hershey's Chocolate World is pleased to be the title sponsor again this year," said Suzanne Jones, vice president of the Hershey Experience at the Hershey Co.. "We're passionate about improving the lives of youth in our local community, and supporting this event furthers Hershey's purpose of making more moments of goodness."

All proceeds from Bowl for Kids’ Sake stay local, supporting the youths within the communities that are raising the funds. Each team at Bowl for Kids’ Sake will have two hours of bowling, free shoe rentals, pizza, drinks, music, T-shirts and raffle prizes.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake has six sessions from which to choose:

• Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at ABC West, Mechanicsburg.

• Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at ABC West, Mechanicsburg.

• Saturday, April 1 at 2:30 p.m. at ABC East, Harrisburg.

• Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. at Palmyra Bowling, Palmyra.

• Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at Midway Bowl, Carlisle.

Registration is available at capbigs.org/events. Sponsorships and company team opportunities are available. Contact Big Brothers Big Sisters at events@capbigs.org or 717-236-0199.