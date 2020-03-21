Borough of Mechanicsburg declares state of emergency amid coronavirus concerns

Mechanicsburg Borough Council announced a state of emergency declaration for the Borough of Mechanicsburg Saturday morning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council held a special meeting Saturday morning and Borough Council President Gary Weber posted a video on YouTube announcing the declaration.

"This will better equip our staff with tools they need to protect our residents," Weber said in the video. "The sole purpose of this resolution is for the health safety and welfare of our residents and our borough staff."

Declarations of Disaster Emergencies allow townships, boroughs, counties and other governments to employ temporary workers, rent equipment, purchase supplies and materials, or enter into contracts and agreements for the enactment of public works to fulfill emergency needs without having to adhere to normal procedures and formalities that are dictated by law.