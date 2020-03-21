Borough of Mechanicsburg declares state of emergency amid coronavirus concerns

Mechanicsburg Borough Council announced a state of emergency declaration for the Borough of Mechanicsburg Saturday morning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council held a special meeting Saturday morning and Borough Council President Gary Weber posted a video on YouTube announcing the declaration.
"This will better equip our staff with tools they need to protect our residents," Weber said in the video. "The sole purpose of this resolution is for the health safety and welfare of our residents and our borough staff."
Declarations of Disaster Emergencies allow townships, boroughs, counties and other governments to employ temporary workers, rent equipment, purchase supplies and materials, or enter into contracts and agreements for the enactment of public works to fulfill emergency needs without having to adhere to normal procedures and formalities that are dictated by law.
As part of the declaration, the Borough Office and Police Department office will be closed to the public but will be staffed for essential services and phone calls. Bills may be paid by mail or by using a drop box location at 36 W. Allen St.
Weber also announced that all borough parks and recreational areas are now closed. Use of recreation equipment and pavilions in these parks is forbidden.
"These are trying times for us all and I think you for your patience," Weber said. "Please stay home and stay safe."
Some of the other changes with the declaration include:
- No permits issued such as on-street dumpster permits, handicap parking permits and dog licenses
- No pool passes
- No compost site passes
- No rental inspection services
- No building or zoning permits accepted
- No land development or subdivision plans accepted
- Penn Waste has suspended bulk item pickup - no bulk item or yard waste can be put out for pickup
