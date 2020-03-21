Borough of Carlisle announces additional precautionary measures in response to COVID-19 concerns

• Utility Bills in Arrears: As a reminder, a temporary moratorium has been placed on water/sewer utility terminations in order to provide all residents the means to address hygiene and to limit the spread of the virus. The Borough will also refrain from assessing penalties on those utility bills with due dates after March 28, 2020 until further notice.

• Residential Parking Enforcement: Effective Monday, March 23, 2020 a two-week moratorium has been placed on residential parking enforcement in order to provide residents additional on-street parking options. The moratorium will last through April 3 at which time, the conditions of Borough streets will be assessed for trash and debris accumulation. Residents will then be informed via the Borough’s website (www.carlislepa.org), social media, and The Sentinel on whether this moratorium will be lifted, or remain in effect after April 3.