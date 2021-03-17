Bone marrow registry event to be held Saturday

A bone marrow registry event in honor of a local survivor is scheduled for Saturday at the PSECU headquarters parking lot at 1500 Elmerton Ave., Harrisburg.

Be The Match and the Icla da Silva Foundation set up the no-touch, drive-thru cheek swabbing event in honor of Linda Lingle of Mechanicsburg, who was recently diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and is in remission.

The foundation said Lingle's doctors are testing her siblings to determine potential bone marrow donors, but only about 30% of patients find a match with their family, with the other 70% turning to the Be The Match Registry to find a potential donor. Depending the patient's race, that matching donor rate can also decrease drastically.

The registry event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday for people 18 to 44 years old. Though the event is in honor of Lingle, anyone who registers may be matched with someone suffering from a blood disease across the country.

With the help of the event, the registry is free to join with the cheek swab. For those who cannot make the drive-thru swabbing event, they can join the registry online by texting "Linda" to the number 61474, and a cheek swab will be mailed to the person's home.

