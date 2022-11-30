 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boiling Springs

Boiling Springs to host Christmas festivities Sunday at Spring Meadows Park

  Updated
  • 0
  Jason Malmont

Boiling Springs’ annual tree lighting and luminaria event took place on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Due to COVID-19, Santa Claus didn’t boat across Children’s Lake to light the tree. However, two trees — one on the lake and one in the gazebo — were illuminated. Hay bales were placed in front of th…

The Boiling Springs Civic Association announced it will host Christmas in Boiling Springs festivities at Spring Meadows Park Sunday.

The association said in a news release that events will be held at the main pavilion at Spring Meadows Park at 640 W. First St. in Boiling Springs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Ongoing repair work at Children's Lake in the village led to the cancellation this year of the village's traditional tree lighting and luminary events at the lake. 

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission closed Children’s Lake to the public in September so the lake could be drained and work started on a project that includes the construction of a new dam and retaining wall, along with an upgrade of the boat launch and fishing area.

The project is expected to be completed by the summer or fall of 2023.

Sunday's holiday event will feature a Santa's Village, with cookies, hot cocoa, candy canes, letters to Santa, face in the hole, a petting zoo and reindeer chow activities planned, the association said in a news release.

Live music from members of the Bubbler Band Christmas Ensemble will start around 1:30 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive by fire truck at 2 p.m. to greet kids for photos and to listen to their Christmas wishes.

The association listed support for the Christmas festivities from Liberty Farm Christmas Trees & Shoppe, F&M Trust, Karns, Citizens Fire Company, the Bubbler Foundation, the Bubbler Band and the civic association's Tree Lighting Committee.

The association also thanked South Middleton Township, including Township Manager Corey Adams, Director for Parks & Recreation Sarah Colondrillo, and Director of Public Works Kurt Uhler for their support in providing an alternate location for the event.

A Christmas tree floats in the center of Children's Lake in 2021. Holiday events at Children's Lake have been canceled this year because of the construction project at the lake.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

