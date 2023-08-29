The Bubbler Foundation’s annual festival and fireworks the Sunday before Labor Day will feature new activities designed to appeal to every member of the family.

The free festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 3 at South Middleton Township Park, and the fireworks will as usual take place at dusk at Boiling Springs High School, which will be open to the public for seating. There is no rain date.

While many of the popular activities are back, including the Rubber Ducky Regatta down the Yellow Breeches Creek, there will be more activities at this year’s festival in an effort to reach more older youths, according to Dallas Bailey of the Bubbler Foundation.

“For middle school and high school kids, we felt we were missing that area,” he said, adding that the festival always had plenty for younger children, including face painting, balloon artists and bouncy houses.

One of the solutions the foundation hopes will appeal to older youths is a video game truck, which will feature stations where the public can play a video game for about 10 to 15 minutes before the next group switches in.

“In this day and age with video games, we figured we’d try that out,” Bailey said.

Also new to the festival will be hay rides and Miss Meg’s Studio, where children can play with instruments. Bailey also added a “Cake Walk” this year that is like musical chairs, except the person who gets to a chosen seat wins a whole cake or platter of cupcakes.

Bailey said he saw something similar at another fair and wanted to bring that to the festival. The game will be held two times during the day, with as many as 15 cakes potentially given out as prizes.

Those who wish to donate cakes can email the foundation at Director.BubblerFoundation@smsd.us.

Also new this year will be the presence of Summit Search and Rescue Dogs, and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department will be on-hand to offer child IDs.

Other first responders will also be on-site, and there will be free giveaways, free snow cones and other free activities.

The only costs associated with the festival are the purchase of rubber ducks for the regatta, as well as food vendors, which will include the Boiling Springs Lion Club, Boiling Springs Alumni Association and Sarah’s Creamery.

“As in the past, the Bubbler Foundation wishes to hold this event for the community to enjoy a day at South Middleton Park and enjoy fireworks from the high school grounds later in the evening,” Bailey said. “Many families plan Labor Day weekend picnics around this event.”

For more information, or to donate to the Bubbler Foundation, visit the foundation’s website at bubblerfoundation.org.