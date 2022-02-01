Boiling Springs High School athletics teams, community team up to help fire victims

There are moments when the Xs an Os of football, and the home runs and strikeouts of baseball are no longer the core focus.

So, when Boiling Springs head football coach Brad Zell and head baseball coach Paul VonStein learned of Saturday night’s fire at the historic Boiling Springs Mill that displaced 10 local residents, they wanted to team up and make a difference.

With the aid of its social media presence, the Bubbler football team posted a donation drive announcement on its Facebook page Sunday morning, where players, local residents and anyone else were welcomed to drop off blankets and toiletries for the families affected by the fire.

And Monday night, with players lining the sidewalks to help unload donations, cars aplenty rolled into the South Middleton School District campus to help fellow Boiling Springs community members.

“I don’t live in this community,” Zell said, “but I feel like in the four years I’ve been here, I’ve become a part of it. But there is something special about Boiling Springs and that community aspect and taking care of the people next to you. This town seems to have each other’s back.”

With the football team’s post reaching 16,000 people and accumulating 140 shares as of Monday night according to Zell, the Bubblers expanded their donation collection to clothing, gift cards and other amenities the families may need.

Along with support from the football team, the American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents from the seven-apartment building, including providing some with hotel stays. The mill stands on the south side of Children’s Lake and dates to about 1784. Local fire crews battled the flames beginning 10:45 p.m. Saturday and didn’t leave the scene until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Donations are also being taken at the school’s maintenance building at 9 Academy St., Boiling Springs, throughout the week.

As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the school’s maintenance building was brimming with donations. The football team’s locker room also began to store a hefty share.

“I do live in the community,” VonStein said, “and time after time, when folks are in crisis, it seems like everyone pulls together like a family and helps out wherever they can, and that’s really why I love this community here and why the school’s great. So, we’ll help out wherever we can. We know it’s not going to be everything, but every little bit hopefully can help.”

Zell and VonStein said they wanted to give back to the community that has showered their programs with support through the years. It’s also moments like Monday night’s drive that Zell and VonStein hope stay with their players later in life. They hope it translates to them making a difference down the road, wherever their endeavors steer them.

“They always rise to the occasion,” Zell said of the Boiling Springs community, “and it’s a good way for us as coaches to teach our guys about giving back. They (the community) give to us on a regular basis, so it’s just easy for us to give back.”

In the end, neither was shocked by the community’s eagerness to lend a helping hand, along with the overwhelming amount of support they received.

“I think especially on such short notice,” VonStein said, referencing the community’s immediate response. “This thing happened over the weekend. And we got the word out, and then to have folks come out and support right away, I think it’s something really special.”

