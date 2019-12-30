After a weekend of foggy, milder weather, a cold front will bring in below-freezing temperatures with blustery conditions just in time for New Year's Eve celebrations.
Though most of the Midstate saw temperatures in the 40s to near 50 on Monday, ABC27 meteorologist Adis Juklo said temperatures will cool down heading into the new year.
While the National Weather Service is only expecting the temperature to be slightly below freezing during the evening on New Year's Eve, Juklo said the more noticeable change in weather will be the wind. Gusts could be 30 to 35 mph Tuesday, though the worst of the wind gusts could be over before midnight Tuesday when some residents will be outdoors for New Year's Eve parties.
You have free articles remaining.
Though wind gusts could die down, sustained winds could still be 10 to 20 mph, Juklo said.
For those attempting the Penguin Plunge at City Island on New Year's Day, Juklo expects the Wednesday holiday will be the coldest day of the week, with temperatures in the upper 30s and still with blustery conditions.
Milder temperatures will return Thursday and Friday, with scattered showers possible Friday. Cooler air is expected to move in again Sunday, which Juklo said could be the start of a more significant cool down for next week.