Black Voices: TaWanda H. Stallworth, Program Development Director Camp Curtin YMCA

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Growing up in Carlisle and as a lifelong member of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, I have lived my entire life in the tension of being affected by racism and knowing that it was the worst kind of wrong.

While I have never experienced someone’s knee on my neck physically, it is fair to say that I have felt the pressures of racist systems, structures, and policies that have been applied to my proverbial trachea, cutting short my ability to live in many different ways.

The mistake that we can make in times such as these is the oversimplification of a complex situation. The untimely death of George Floyd ignited a nation already battling social determinants of health exposed by a global pandemic into absolute, buck-stops-here, protests that have continued until this present day. However, reducing this moment to only a matter of policing strategies misses the mark.

While over-policing is a hallmark of the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s important to remember that our Black Lives

Matter outside of the auspices of law enforcement involvement, that it’s more than that. It’s about the humanity of a people who are no longer 3/5 of a person and the commitment to dismantling the foundation of white supremacy upon which this nation was built with slavery at the core of her economic structure.