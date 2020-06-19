Black Voices: TaWanda H. Stallworth, Program Development Director Camp Curtin YMCA

Growing up in Carlisle and as a lifelong member of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, I have lived my entire life in the tension of being affected by racism and knowing that it was the worst kind of wrong.
While I have never experienced someone’s knee on my neck physically, it is fair to say that I have felt the pressures of racist systems, structures, and policies that have been applied to my proverbial trachea, cutting short my ability to live in many different ways.
The mistake that we can make in times such as these is the oversimplification of a complex situation. The untimely death of George Floyd ignited a nation already battling social determinants of health exposed by a global pandemic into absolute, buck-stops-here, protests that have continued until this present day. However, reducing this moment to only a matter of policing strategies misses the mark.
While over-policing is a hallmark of the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s important to remember that our Black Lives
Matter outside of the auspices of law enforcement involvement, that it’s more than that. It’s about the humanity of a people who are no longer 3/5 of a person and the commitment to dismantling the foundation of white supremacy upon which this nation was built with slavery at the core of her economic structure.
I believe that change is possible, but it will take work, humility, accountability, apology, and truth. It must be preceded by an understanding that different isn’t wrong and appreciating the fact that most of the Black people you know have had to work twice as hard to assimilate as well as to achieve in order to attain a fraction of the feigned American Dream that, for many, has been a nightmare.
We must examine individual, collective, local, regional, and national barriers that have contributed to this set of circumstances and work to remove them — by any means necessary.
TaWanda H. Stallworth is the Program Development Director Camp Curtin YMCA.
