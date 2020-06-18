Black Voices: Stephanie A. Jirard, Chief Diversity Officer, Shippensburg University
I used to be a death-penalty public defender. My journey to defending the indigent who committed murder was a long one. I used to believe in the “ultimate punishment,” especially for cop killers; I thought they were irredeemable.

Then I started to practice law and learned there was a gulf between my perception and the reality of justice. I learned that lots of poor Blacks were sentenced to death and if a murder victim was Black, their lives mattered less.

The United States General Accounting Office declared in 1990 that in 82% of the capital punishment studies the office reviewed “those who murdered whites were found more likely to be sentenced to death than those who murdered blacks.”

I am not advocating race-of-victim parity in capital prosecutions. Today, I am an abolitionist. But I am asking our white allies to examine where in your personal history (education, talks with family and friends, media consumed) did you learn Black people mattered less?

When you hear that a crime victim is Black, does it cross your mind that crime is a natural occurrence in minority communities and the victim is not blameless? Have you worried about missing white girls such as Natalee Holloway or Madeleine McCann, but cannot name a missing Black or brown child?

I am asking that you take a moment out of your day to make people of color less invisible in your daily routine. When you can see me, we can hopefully join hands together and make everyone visible. And then everyone will matter.

Stephanie A. Jirard is the chief diversity officer at Shippensburg University.

Stephanie Jirard

Jirard

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Black leaders and anti-racist advocates say that a key practice is to listen to the concerns of the black community.

To that end, The Sentinel reached out to black leaders in the Carlisle area community, asking them to share their experiences, concrete actions that can be taken to move the issue forward and how to be an ally to the black community without overshadowing their voices.

Their responses will be presented through this week.

