Black Voices: Stephanie A. Jirard, Chief Diversity Officer, Shippensburg University

I used to be a death-penalty public defender. My journey to defending the indigent who committed murder was a long one. I used to believe in the “ultimate punishment,” especially for cop killers; I thought they were irredeemable.

Then I started to practice law and learned there was a gulf between my perception and the reality of justice. I learned that lots of poor Blacks were sentenced to death and if a murder victim was Black, their lives mattered less.

The United States General Accounting Office declared in 1990 that in 82% of the capital punishment studies the office reviewed “those who murdered whites were found more likely to be sentenced to death than those who murdered blacks.”

I am not advocating race-of-victim parity in capital prosecutions. Today, I am an abolitionist. But I am asking our white allies to examine where in your personal history (education, talks with family and friends, media consumed) did you learn Black people mattered less?

When you hear that a crime victim is Black, does it cross your mind that crime is a natural occurrence in minority communities and the victim is not blameless? Have you worried about missing white girls such as Natalee Holloway or Madeleine McCann, but cannot name a missing Black or brown child?