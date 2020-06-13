Black Voices: Sonya Browne, shelter supervisor at Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties

Black Voices: Sonya Browne, shelter supervisor at Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties

Dr. Steven Covey says, “Most people do not listen to understand, they listen to reply.”

If we really want to get to the heart of our racial issues then we must listen to the experiences of other races and what it is like for them living in America. Listening must be done with the ears but also with the heart. When we listen to understand, we not only hear what is being said but we also tune in to the feelings and sit in the uncomfortableness of the pain and the sorrow.

Listen, just listen — don’t jump in, minimize, make excuses or get offended. Those things get in the way of listening. Take the time to see the world as they do. Your views of reality may differ greatly.

As a black woman, I learned early on that most white people don’t want to listen to my story. They don’t mind the good. It’s the bad and the ugly that turns them off because it’s hard to believe we live in the same society. But we do, and in order for me to believe we can create a path forward together you must not only listen to understand, you must believe that this is my lived experience.

We have a long way to go but in order for us to move forward there must be understanding about where we are coming from. Then we can talk about not only where we are going but how we get there together.

Sonya Browne

Browne

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Black Voices

Black leaders and anti-racist advocates say that a key practice is to listen to the concerns of the black community.

To that end, The Sentinel reached out to black leaders in the Carlisle area community, asking them to share their experiences, concrete actions that can be taken to move the issue forward and how to be an ally to the black community without overshadowing their voices.

Their responses will be presented starting today and continuing through this week.

