Black Voices: Jeff Bell, principal, Bellaire Elementary School

I have been an educator for 25 years. During this time, I have witnessed how our educational system — like most of our systems — is inherently racist towards black people.

Young black males are disproportionately disciplined more than their white peers are. There is underrepresentation of black students in AP and college prep classes. They rarely see black role models in the material presented to them.

Their schools often lack the resources seen in predominantly white schools. White parents need to understand that their child’s education will not suffer when the education for black students is improved.

I have seen children who were taught racism. I have heard young children make comments that you know an adult has said in front of them. This is why I feel that educating our kids about the injustice that black people encounter is key. We need white people to teach their children not to fear a black person.