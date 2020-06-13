Black Voices: Gary Grant, owner of Relax & Ride Carlisle

I feel as though I am in between a rock and a hard place. You see, I have been in between this hard place for a very long time.
I guess when you walk out your Bronx, New York, apartment building and you’re a teenager and you’re just walking and plain clothes cops jump out and throw you up against a wall, you kind of go back to that hard place. Over, and over again you keep landing in this hard place.
One day I was in Carlisle in one of my company vans and I just dropped off four people at the West End Bar. I left the bar and, as I was coming near Dickinson College, I was pulled over by a state trooper asking me if I was drinking.
He said “I was swerving in my van.”
I said, “I am in my company van.”
It was just at the time when there was a black man shot that made national coverage. He came back and said, “Have a good day.”
I drove two blocks and pulled over and began crying out of fear and anger. Yes, I was scared. I was angry that I was
being racially profiled because I was black.
So, yes, I have been in that hard place for many, many years. I don’t understand and have stopped trying to figure out the hard place. It will never loosen its grasp on us. Yes, us, the black man in America.
Yet, I have managed to do things I want to do in my life despite that hard place because I fight for Gary Grant. I fight for Gary Grant every day by becoming the best version of myself.
The plight of the black man in America will always be a plight unless we accept the role of uplifting each of us. We must understand nobody but our own limiting beliefs keep us self-deflecting and not taking responsibility for our own actions. We must collectively own our issues and stop blaming others for our why’s.
Why I can’t do this?
Why I can’t do that?
Turn your why into solutions and find causes that will influence change in the community. Be a results-oriented human being. Get off social media and be action-focused.
Turn your anger into action for real change in Carlisle. We need grassroots leaders in our community who will step up to the plate and be real change agents. I’m talking to you, reader.
Do not expect the local, state, federal government to be the change agents. You are the change agent, one community crossing over into another.
We need to have social distancing “Understanding Gatherings” all over the Carlisle, Boiling Springs and Newville areas at parks.
This is just Americans getting together and having real discussions about things we have in common more than things we differ upon. People on both sides want to be heard and this would give people real contact with different socioeconomic groups.
Black men, I say, “We are duty bound to become role models in our community.” There are kids who need role models, and you may not think so but they are looking at your every movement.
I was telling my spouse tonight at dinner that I do not want to be remembered in this world for nothing more than they say, “Gary really loved to help people.”
To me that is winning at life. We all see the world from our own glasses but I implore you to take them off and see how you can become that change agent in our community.
