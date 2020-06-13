Black Voices: Gary Grant, owner of Relax & Ride Carlisle

Yet, I have managed to do things I want to do in my life despite that hard place because I fight for Gary Grant. I fight for Gary Grant every day by becoming the best version of myself.

The plight of the black man in America will always be a plight unless we accept the role of uplifting each of us. We must understand nobody but our own limiting beliefs keep us self-deflecting and not taking responsibility for our own actions. We must collectively own our issues and stop blaming others for our why’s.

Why I can’t do this?

Why I can’t do that?

Turn your why into solutions and find causes that will influence change in the community. Be a results-oriented human being. Get off social media and be action-focused.

Turn your anger into action for real change in Carlisle. We need grassroots leaders in our community who will step up to the plate and be real change agents. I’m talking to you, reader.

Do not expect the local, state, federal government to be the change agents. You are the change agent, one community crossing over into another.

We need to have social distancing “Understanding Gatherings” all over the Carlisle, Boiling Springs and Newville areas at parks.