Black Voices: Danielle Conway, Dean of Penn State Dickinson Law

All of this said, I stand on the right side of justice knowing who I am and from where I come. I stand on the shoulders of my ancestors who are also your ancestors — the Emmett Tills, the Steven Bikos, the Pauli Murrays, the Frederick Douglasses, the Ida B. Wellses, and on and on. I stand with allies who use their privilege to place a human shield between justice and injustice.

I stand up and speak out, knowing that it places me and my beloved family within the sights of those who have lost their humanity. I stand and persevere because to do otherwise would be to give up on humanity and the power and the promise of the rule of law.

I will disclose this last truth: I believe in each one of you and your individual and collective abilities to use this moment and the skills you are learning as law students to banish injustice, inequality, racism and sexism. You are the reason I can compartmentalize my fears and bracket my breaking heart.

We have the power to stop killing black people. We have the power to stop weaponizing white privilege against black people. We have the power to protect black mothers from the constant assaults on their psyches that come from knowing their black sons’ bodies can be snatched from their arms.