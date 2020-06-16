Black Voices: Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott

“And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again. Social justice and progress are the absolute guarantee of riot prevention.”
That was the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., speaking to us more than 50 years ago during another tumultuous time in American history: the civil unrest of the late 1960s. As a black man, I’m tired of having this conversation. We need leadership, from the local level, to the state assembly, to Congress all the way to the White House. If we can print money to address the COVID-19 pandemic, then there’s absolutely no reason why we can’t adopt a comprehensive plan for police and criminal justice reform, to include hiring practices, standards for use of force, transparency and accountability.
The next steps involve getting politically engaged. It’s not enough to gather raised voices at a rally. It must be followed up with action. District attorneys are elected in all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. Hold him or her accountable. If you don’t like how the police are behaving, you have rights and can ensure that everyone is treated fairly.
In Carlisle Borough, we have civilian oversight of the police department, under our home rule charter, through the office of the borough manager who oversees the chief of police. The borough council, which is the borough’s elected body of governance, appoints citizens to the Civil Service Commission. The council also adopts an operating budget every November. If you have concerns about policing, show up at one of those meetings and voice your concerns.
There is space for optimism. Though the current situation may seem dark, remember: we’ve been through this before and now, we have an opportunity to get this right and finally become a nation that lives up to its promises.
As the great Frederick Douglass said: “Where justice is denied, where poverty is enforced, where ignorance prevails and where any one class is made to feel that society is an organized conspiracy to oppress, rob and degrade them, neither person nor property will be safe.”
Tim Scott is the mayor of Carlisle.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.