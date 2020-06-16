Black Voices: Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“And as long as America postpones justice, we stand in the position of having these recurrences of violence and riots over and over again. Social justice and progress are the absolute guarantee of riot prevention.”

That was the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., speaking to us more than 50 years ago during another tumultuous time in American history: the civil unrest of the late 1960s. As a black man, I’m tired of having this conversation. We need leadership, from the local level, to the state assembly, to Congress all the way to the White House. If we can print money to address the COVID-19 pandemic, then there’s absolutely no reason why we can’t adopt a comprehensive plan for police and criminal justice reform, to include hiring practices, standards for use of force, transparency and accountability.

The next steps involve getting politically engaged. It’s not enough to gather raised voices at a rally. It must be followed up with action. District attorneys are elected in all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. Hold him or her accountable. If you don’t like how the police are behaving, you have rights and can ensure that everyone is treated fairly.