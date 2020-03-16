Bishop temporarily suspends Masses for Harrisburg Diocese

Bishop Ronald W. Gainer announced Monday that all daily and weekend Masses in the Diocese of Harrisburg will be suspended indefinitely.

The Diocese of Harrisburg said in a news release that Gainer also suspended all public liturgies and devotions, and has asked that all churches and chapels be closed, including all perpetual adoration chapels.

“For Catholics, the Eucharist is the source and summit of our life in Christ, strengthening us to remain firm in our faith as we journey through this life. Making this difficult decision to temporarily suspend Masses and close our churches was not made lightly,” Gainer said. “Rather, this decision has been made after careful discussions and considerable reflection on the advice being provided from health care professionals. I deeply care for all those members of my flock.

"As chief shepherd, it is my duty to see to their spiritual health, and now in these challenging times, also to their physical welfare. I continue to pray for all those impacted by this virus, for our medical professionals caring for the ill and for all people facing these uncertain times. I also pray for the intercession of our blessed mother, Mary, health of the sick.”