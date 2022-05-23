Bishop Gainer announces clergy changes for Diocese of Harrisburg

The Diocese of Harrisburg announced changes in clergy assignments in a news release issued Monday.

The changes will take effect June 20. Priests and deacons are selected for assignments based on a variety of factors, including local needs and the clergy member’s skills, experience, availability, and health, the diocese said.

Priests and deacons within the Diocese of Harrisburg can be reassigned for a number of reasons, including requests from the clergy member, an opening due to a retirement or death, or a clergy member has the skills and talents that are considered a good match for a specific ministry. Bishop Ronald Gainer works with the Priest Personnel Board to make assignment decisions.

The following clergy changes were announced:

Rev. Olusola H. Adewole, OP, from Campus Minister, Bloomsburg University, Bloomsburg and Administrator of Christ the King Mission, Benton, to Pastor of Saint Catherine of Siena, Quarryville.

Rev. Steven J. Arena, from Campus Minister, Millersville University, Franklin & Marshall College, and Lancaster Catholic High School, Chaplaincy, to Parochial Vicar, Church of the Good Shepherd, Camp Hill.

Rev. Said Louka Foad Bakhoum, from residence at Saint Catherine Laboure Parish, Harrisburg, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Catherine Laboure Parish, Harrisburg.

Rev. Matthew E. Cannon, from Parochial Vicar, Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Harrisburg, to Parochial Vicar, Saint Theresa of the Infant Jesus Parish, New Cumberland.

Rev. Joshua R. Cavender, from Parochial Vicar, Saint John the Baptist Parish, New Freedom and Campus Minister, York College, to Pastor, Saint Pius X Parish, Selinsgrove and Campus Minister, Susquehanna University.

Rev. Samuel I. Dubois, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Mechanicsburg, to providing assistance to our priests, parishes, and ministries throughout the Diocese with residence at Saint Paul the Apostle Parish, Annville.

Rev. Ryan M. Fischer, from Pastor of Divine Redeemer, Mount Carmel, to Pastor, Saint James Parish, Lititz.

Very Rev. William C. Forrey, VG, from Interim Vicar General & Moderator of the Curia and Secretary for Clergy and Consecrated Life, to Vicar General & Moderator of the Curia. Father Forrey will continue to serve as Pastor, Holy Infant Parish, Manchester.

Rev. Andrew St. Hilaire, from Parochial Vicar, Corpus Christi Parish, Chambersburg, to Campus Minister, Bloomsburg University, Bloomsburg and Administrator of Christ the King Mission, Benton.

Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, from Pastor, Holy Trinity Parish, Columbia, to Pastor, Saint Francis Xavier Parish, Gettysburg.

Rev. Robert Malagesi, MSSCC, from Pastor, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Waynesboro, to a leave of absence for health reasons.

Rev. Michael E. Messner, from providing assistance to our priests, parishes, and ministries throughout the Diocese, to Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Enola and Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center and UPMC Hospital West Shore, Chaplain.

Rev. Tukura Pius Michael, OP, from Pastor, Saint Pius X Parish, Selinsgrove, to Parochial Vicar, Saint John the Baptist Parish, New Freedom, and Campus Minister, York College.

Rev. Daniel C. Mitzel, from Pastor, Saint Francis Xavier, Gettysburg, to Pastor of Holy Trinity Parish, Columbia.

Rev. Stephen J. Logue, from Parochial Vicar, Saint Leo the Great Parish, Rohrerstown, to Campus Minister, Millersville University, Franklin & Marshall College, and Lancaster Catholic High School, Chaplaincy.

Rev. James O’Blaney, CSSR, from Pastor, Saint James Parish, Lititz, to retirement.

Rev. Christopher Onyeneke, MSSCC, from ministry outside the Diocese to Pastor, Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish, Waynesboro.

Rev. Jonathan P. Sawicki, from Administrator of Prince of Peace Parish, Steelton, to Pastor of Prince of Peace Parish, Steelton. Father Sawicki will continue to serve as the Director of the Office of Vocations.

Very Reverend Mark M. Speitel, from Pastor, Saint Catherine of Siena Parish, Quarryville, to Secretary for Clergy and Consecrated Life with residence at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, Harrisburg.

Rev. Joseph Quang Van Tran, from Parochial Vicar, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Harrisburg, to Administrator pro tempore, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Harrisburg.

Rev. Bernard Wamayose, AJ, from Pastor, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Harrisburg, to Pastor, Divine Redeemer Parish, Mount Carmel.

Deacon Neil A. Crispo, from Permanent Deacon, Saint Joseph Parish, York, to Permanent Deacon, Saint Rose of Lima Parish, York.

Deacon Edward Gliot, from Permanent Deacon, Saint James Parish, Falls Church, Virginia, to Permanent Deacon, Saint Paul the Apostle, Annville.

Deacon Peter J. Jupin, from Permanent Deacon, Saint Joseph Parish, Lancaster, to Permanent Deacon, Saint John Neumann Parish, Lancaster (effective July 1, 2022).

Deacon Richard A. Groff, Transitional Deacon, to Saint Aloysius Parish, Littlestown.

Deacon Kevin M. Key, Transitional Deacon, to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lancaster.

Deacon Chiedozie F. Ononuju, Transitional Deacon, to Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Hershey.

