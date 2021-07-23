Bishop Bridge closed; another historic bridge between Cumberland and York counties may be sold for preservation

Bishop Bridge is permanently closed as of Thursday, Cumberland and York counties announced, an outcome that has been anticipated for the last three years.

The bridge, which carries Bishop Road over the Yellow Breeches Creek and connects Upper Allen Township in Cumberland County with Monaghan Township in York County, was first identified in 2014 as having serious structural deterioration.

The bridge was closed but re-opened in 2015 after temporary repairs had been completed. In 2018, the counties agreed that, if further work was needed, the bridge should be closed permanently.

A study done prior to the decision found that replacing Bishop Bridge would cost $3 million, although the bridge has a comparatively low traffic count at an average of 217 vehicles per day, according to the counties.

The existing bridge could be demolished or remain in place, albeit closed to traffic. The 123-year-old bridge has been marketed on PennDOT’s website for unused historic steel truss bridges, and the counties said Thursday that they are still open to the bridge being bought by another entity.