Bishop Bridge closed; another historic bridge between Cumberland and York counties may be sold for preservation
Cumberland County

Bishop Bridge closed; another historic bridge between Cumberland and York counties may be sold for preservation

Bishop Bridge

Bishop Bridge, which carries Bishop Road over the Yellow Breeches Creek and connects Upper Allen Township in Cumberland County with Monaghan Township in York County, was first identified in 2014 as having serious structural deterioration.

 Submitted

The Sheepford Road Bridge, Lower Allen Township, has been placed onto the Cumberland County Register of Historic Places.

Bishop Bridge is permanently closed as of Thursday, Cumberland and York counties announced, an outcome that has been anticipated for the last three years.

The bridge, which carries Bishop Road over the Yellow Breeches Creek and connects Upper Allen Township in Cumberland County with Monaghan Township in York County, was first identified in 2014 as having serious structural deterioration.

The bridge was closed but re-opened in 2015 after temporary repairs had been completed. In 2018, the counties agreed that, if further work was needed, the bridge should be closed permanently.

A study done prior to the decision found that replacing Bishop Bridge would cost $3 million, although the bridge has a comparatively low traffic count at an average of 217 vehicles per day, according to the counties.

Public meeting scheduled to discuss future of Bishop Bridge

The existing bridge could be demolished or remain in place, albeit closed to traffic. The 123-year-old bridge has been marketed on PennDOT’s website for unused historic steel truss bridges, and the counties said Thursday that they are still open to the bridge being bought by another entity.

A similar situation has transpired with the Sheepford Road Bridge, which also crosses the Yellow Breeches Creek between Cumberland and York counties but has been closed to traffic. The bridge received an historical marker last month, and a group of local preservationists is seeking to buy the bridge from the counties and keep it as an historic attraction.

During Thursday’s Cumberland County Commissioners’ workshop meeting, the commissioners approved having the county planning department and engineering contractor work with their York County counterparts on the possibility of applying for a PennDOT grant that could fund the Sheepford Road Bridge’s restoration and preservation.

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

