Birx praises Pa.'s COVID-19 response, encourages testing even as CDC rolls back guidelines

“We wanted to go by and really talk to them about how they were able, as a community working together, to really bring their recent outbreak under control,” Birx said.

Learning about those strategies is critical heading into the holiday weekend and with the return of many students to college campuses. While the initial outbreak in March and April was concentrated in urban areas, and caused largely by transmission in the workplace and on public transit, Birx said recent waves have been different.

“What we saw across the South over the last two months was very different,” she said. “We think it was people going to vacation spots over Memorial Day — not just weekend but week, really — and spreading the virus across the South.”

That outbreak was “silent” because it spiked cases among young people who didn’t show serious symptoms, at least initially.

“If you wait until you see the first hospitalization, it was extremely widespread by that time,” she said.