Pam Eichelberger drove away from Project SHARE Friday with approximately 410 pounds of blueberries she ordered through the Carlisle Kiwanis Club’s annual blueberry fundraiser loaded into her Ford Escape.

The New Cumberland resident kept one 10-pound box to share with her granddaughters and freeze for smoothies and bread. She delivered the rest to coworkers and Facebook friends who purchased them through her, just as she has for the past several years.

The annual blueberry sale has served as one of the Carlisle Kiwanis Club’s major fundraisers for what Club Secretary Barrie Ann George estimated to be about 15 years, typically raising between $15,000 and $20,000 for the organization.

“Every dime that is raised by our clubs stays local,” she said. “It is so important to us [that] all of the money that is donated locally stays locally and it all goes to benefit the children’s programs that we host here in Carlisle.”

These include Carlisle 4 Kids, an annual backpack and school supplies distribution, community grants for local nonprofits, and gifts for the top 5% of Boiling Springs and Carlisle high school graduates. The Carlisle Kiwanis Club is also conducting its 100-year anniversary project to replace Fort LeTort at LeTort Park, and George said a portion of the club’s contribution to the project came from blueberry sales.

She said the fundraiser took root in Carlisle before she joined the organization, when Kiwanis members saw clubs in other communities conducting the sale and decided to do the same.

“Actually it has exploded across our area and for many, many other Kiwanis clubs,” said George, who also serves as Pennsylvania Kiwanis Division 13’s lieutenant governor. “I oversee other clubs within the state and I see blueberry sales in Chambersburg, Shippensburg, Hanover [and] Dillsburg. ... It’s become a Kiwanis thing and it really all started here in Carlisle.”

Carlisle Kiwanis Club’s blueberry fundraiser has been aided by Eichelberger’s long-time support.

“The company I worked for did some printing for Kiwanis and we would purchase blueberries through Barrie Ann,” Eichelberger said. “Then when I left that company, I just decided to throw it out on Facebook and see how many I could sell.”

She said she’s been buying the berries for herself for about 10 years and began selling them approximately five years ago. Eichelberger estimated that she sold about 20 10-pound boxes her first year and said she’s sold 41 boxes this year.

George said the sale usually runs from the beginning of May through the end of June. The blueberries come from Whalen Farms in New Jersey, which grows blueberries and cranberries for Ocean Spray.

“We select the time of year when we get our blueberries because different blueberry strains are done at different times a year and the ones we get are literally the biggest, juiciest, sweetest blueberries,” she said. “They’re called Big Blues.”

In addition to blueberries, the Carlisle Kiwanis Club has also organized a cranberry sale around the holiday season on and off in the past. This fundraiser typically brings in between $3,000 and $4,000 for the organization, George said.

“Other than cranberries really the only way our local club raises money is the blueberry sale. ... We always think the beauty of Kiwanis is we’re not doing a million different fundraisers,” she said. “We focus all our efforts on this one major fundraiser, and our goal is 2,000 boxes.”

Initially, George believed 10-pounds was a lot of blueberries but she said they go quickly and she’s now a proud member of a “three-box family.”

“We have people who go together with a couple of friends or neighbors and divide them up but at the same time we have people who buy multiple boxes,” she said. “They freeze really well. People use them in smoothies and baking and things like that.”

Eichelberger believes the fundraiser is a win-win, allowing her to enjoy “delicious berries” and support Kiwanis’s mission at the same time.

“I have never had anyone disappointed in them,” she said. “They’re just amazing.”