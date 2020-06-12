× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It has been almost three weeks since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed on the ground.

Since then, protesters have taken to the streets and to the public square in cities small and large around the globe to condemn police brutality and declare that black lives matter.

Statues memorializing historical figures with ties to slavery and oppression or to the Confederacy have been toppled. NASCAR banned displays of the Confederate flag and Mississippi lawmakers are creating legislation to remove the image from their state flag.

Members of both parties in the U.S. Congress are working on police reform legislation.

Carlisle has seen sustained protests with daily vigils at the Square downtown as well as three larger peaceful protests drawing hundreds of people in support of Black Lives Matter. Shippensburg, too, saw a large protest earlier this week.

What is it about George Floyd's death that prompted such an international outcry and action?

“The overt brutality of the video of the officer suffocating George Floyd, the fact that it clearly was unnecessary and unwarranted and the fact that the officers present could have intervened is central to why communities are really galvanized to challenge police brutality,” said Vincent Stephens, director of the Popel Shaw Center for Race & Ethnicity at Dickinson College.

Stephens said other factors are also at work.

A “severe lack” of competent leadership at the federal level in an administration known for “xenophobic, racist and abusive immigration policies” and a poor response to COVID-19 that disproportionately affects black communities contributed to people now being willing to acknowledge the ways systematic racism shows up, Stephens said.

The response to COVID-19, for example, revealed social inequities associated with access to health care, lack of a living wage and issues with food insecurity that exposed economic and racial stratification in a society that prides itself on equality and equity, Stephens said.

He said anti-racist organizations and movements have not only attempted to draw attention to police brutality over the years, but also advocated for more community-oriented intervention as opposed to increasing the role of police.

Activists, educators and allies have recognized their contribution, but many Americans were skeptical and dismissive of the effort.

“I think we’re just at a moment when a lot of things are being exposed in an even clearer way than they were before,” Stephens said.

Ellie Park, a teacher at Carlisle High School and longtime activist, said she wishes she knew what sparked such a response to Floyd’s death.

It’s possible that the coronavirus pandemic and resulting shutdowns gave people time to pay more attention to social media and the news when the video of Floyd’s death emerged, she said.

Floyd’s death wasn’t the first incident of violence against black people that gained the attention of the press while people were stuck at home, Park said.

On March 13, the day Gov. Tom Wolf closed Pennsylvania schools for the coronavirus, Louisville, Kentucky, Metro Police Department officers shot Breonna Taylor eight times while performing a "no-knock" warrant.

In early May, a video showing the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia two months earlier was released, leading to the arrest of three white men in connection with the murder, but only after weeks passed and public pressure mounted.

Add to that an economy weighted down by coronavirus shutdowns and closures and strong leadership from the woman-led Black Lives Matter movement, Park said. Those elements created a perfect storm for reaction.

Things have been building for a long time, and protests like these could have been held constantly for the last many, many years, said Erik Love, associate professor of sociology at Dickinson College.

“We can just go down the list of names,” he said. “We are now living in the shadow of the Ferguson protests and we’ve seen again and again, despite those reforms that were put into place in 2014, 2015, we are still seeing, in many ways, it’s gotten worse.”

Danielle Conway, dean of Penn State Dickinson School of Law, put the impulse to do something into the form of a simple question.

“How do you sit and watch someone die?” she said.

In this case, people stood up to protest.

“You would not have an international movement for justice in a pandemic if this were not crucial, so we’ve got to articulate that message,” Conway said. “This is so important that, in their own way, people are willing to put their lives in danger.”

While the current protests are more widespread than the ones following the death of Michael Brown in 2014 or Freddie Gray in 2015, and also show up in smaller cities and towns, Love said he’s not yet sure how sustained the protests will be.

“We don’t yet know how long-lived this will be and we don’t yet know what the next stage of the protest will be moving forward,” he said. “I think there’s room for optimism that we’ll see a persistence this time in ways that we didn’t in 2012 and 2014.”

Those who study social movements said that most of the organizing work in protests that were effective in the Civil Rights era happened before the big protest, Love said. Rosa Parks, for example, was a committed activist who worked with civil rights leaders to prepare for the Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955-56.

“They did a lot of painstaking organizing for months and years before Rosa Parks refused to stand up, and then the protest happened,” Love said.

Recent protests have reversed the pattern with protests organized quickly, often with the help of social media. Those protests then kick off months of organizing. That’s what social movements scholars believe happened in Ferguson, Love said.

The effort was successful in initiating a program in which the federal Department of Justice went to police departments to create consent decrees to reform how police do their work. Almost all of those decrees were canceled under Attorney General Jeff Sessions when President Donald Trump took office, Love said.

The question concerning the current protests is “to what extent are these protests building on the successes of what happened after Ferguson and to what extent is this something that’s new,” he said.

The hard work comes after the protests and takes a long time.

“I think we’re starting to get into the hard work phase now and I’m hopeful that’s going to be more successful than it was after 2014,” he said.

Park said she would like to believe this is the magical moment when everything regarding racism changes, but that it is more like “step one in a mountain of overcoming 400 years of white supremacy.”

Even if the attempt launched by the protests this time around fails, there's value in the attempt and people will have to decide what to do next, Conway said.

“I don’t think the attempt will fail. I have enough positivity in what’s happening around us, but we can’t not keep trying,” Conway said.

Photos: Solidarity on The Square protest in Carlisle June 6

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

